BUCKCHERRY Announce Australian Co-Headline Tour With FOZZY

Buckcherry have announced their February 2022 tour of Australia, co-headlining with Fozzy. The Perth show will feature Buckcherry alone. Dates for the Australian tour are below.

February

21 - Perth, Australia - Amplifier Bar (Buckcherry Only)

22 - Adelaide, Australia - The Gov

24 - Brisbane, Australia - The Triffid

25 - Sydney, Australia - Max Watts

26 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watts

Buckcherry continue their North American tour this Friday, July 30, in Columbus, Ohio.

Buckcherry released their ninth studio album, Hellbound, on June 25. The band has released a video for the album's third single, "Wasting No More Time". The video was directed by KasterTroy and was shot at Nelson’s Landing, a legendary ghost town 45 minutes from Las Vegas. Watch the clip below, and get the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"54321"

"So Hott"

"Hellbound"

"Gun"

"No More Lies"

"Here I Come"

"Junk"

"Wasting No More Time"

"The Way"

"Barricade"

"Wasting No More Time" video:

"Hellbound" video:

"So Hott" video: