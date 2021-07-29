BUCKCHERRY Announce Australian Co-Headline Tour With FOZZY
July 29, 2021, 50 minutes ago
Buckcherry have announced their February 2022 tour of Australia, co-headlining with Fozzy. The Perth show will feature Buckcherry alone. Dates for the Australian tour are below.
February
21 - Perth, Australia - Amplifier Bar (Buckcherry Only)
22 - Adelaide, Australia - The Gov
24 - Brisbane, Australia - The Triffid
25 - Sydney, Australia - Max Watts
26 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watts
Buckcherry continue their North American tour this Friday, July 30, in Columbus, Ohio.
Buckcherry released their ninth studio album, Hellbound, on June 25. The band has released a video for the album's third single, "Wasting No More Time". The video was directed by KasterTroy and was shot at Nelson’s Landing, a legendary ghost town 45 minutes from Las Vegas. Watch the clip below, and get the new album here.
Tracklisting:
"54321"
"So Hott"
"Hellbound"
"Gun"
"No More Lies"
"Here I Come"
"Junk"
"Wasting No More Time"
"The Way"
"Barricade"
"Wasting No More Time" video:
"Hellbound" video:
"So Hott" video: