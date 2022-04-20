BUCKCHERRY Announce Final 2022 Hellbound Tour Dates
April 20, 2022, 26 minutes ago
Following a very successful run with Alice Cooper, Buckcherry today announce the final 2022 dates in support of their ninth studio album, Hellbound, which was released in June 2021.
The final dates encompass shows in the US, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. VIP packages will be available on most shows. The band will also be performing on the October/November KISS Kruise.
After finishing up the tour, the band will be heading into the studio to record their tenth studio album. Producer Marti Frederiksen will again be at the helm.
Tour Dates:
April
29 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theatre
30 - Kansasville, WI - 1175
May
1 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre
3 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi Fi (The Annex)
4 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
6 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
7 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
8 - Horseheads, NY - The L Live
10 - Hermon, ME - Morgan Hill Event Center
11 - Portland, ME - Aura
13 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
14 - Leesburg, VA - Tally HO
16 - Murrells Inlet, SC - Suck Bang Blow
17 - Black Mountain, NC - Silverados
18 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre
20 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
21 - Lafayette, LA - Grant Street Music Hall
22 - Shreveport, LA - Phoenix
June
4 - Port Hueneme, CA - Oceanview Pavilion
5 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go
7 - San Diego, CA - The Holding Company
8 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - Coach House
10 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
11 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort
12 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - Coach House
14 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto
15 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theatre
17 - Chickasha, OK - Legends
18 - Hot Springs, AR - Magic Springs @ Timberwood Amp
19 - Houston, TX - Rise Rooftop
24 - Winston-Salem, NC - The Ramkat
25 - Atlantic City, NJ - Bourre
26 - Fredericksburg, VA - FredNats Park
28 - Guelph, ON - Guelph Concert Theatre
29 - London, ON - London Music Hall
July
1 - Hobart, IN - Hobart Art Theater
2 - Cincinatti, OH - Riverfront Live
3 - Inwood, WV - Shiley Acres
5 - Bristol, TN - Sidetracks
7 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch Concert Hall
8 - Tampa, FL - Central Park Performing Arts Center
14 - Jay, OK - MidAmerica Outdoors
15 - Ottumwa, IA - Bridge View Center
16 - Jefferson City, MO - Capital Region MU Amphitheater
21 - Minneapolis, MN - The Lyric @ Skyway Theatre
22 - Turtle Lake, WI - St. Croix Casino
23 - Managha, MN - Mid Summer Music Fest
28 - Ocean City, MD - Cowboy Coast Saloon
29 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn’s Peak
30 - Grover Hill, OH - Wetzelland Motorcycle Rally
August
5 - Casper, WY - The Gaslight Social
6 - Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip
7 - Watertown, SD - Studio 212
9 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry
10 - Minot, ND - The Original Bar & Nightclub
12 - Three Forks, MT - Rockin’ The Rivers Music Festival
13 - Boise, ID - Stoney’s Road House
15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Depot
16 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
17 - Denver, CO - The Venue
19 - Cheyenne, WY - Outlaw Saloon
20 - Fort Hall, ID - Shoshone-Bannock Casino
21 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino
23 - Ashland, OR - Historic Ashland Armory
24 - Redding, CA - Redding Civic Auditorium
26 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse
27 - Redmond, OR - General Duffy’s
September
1 - Omaha, NE - Barnato
2 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
4 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
6 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room
7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel’s
9 - Blue Ridge, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival
10 - Nashville, TN - Skydeck On Broadway
11 - Memphis, TN - Lafayette’s Music Room
October
29 - 11/3 - KISS Kruise
November
28 - Aukland, Australia - Powerstation
30 - Brisbane, Australia - Tivoli
December
2 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watts
3 - Sydney, Australia - Manning Bar
4 - Adelaide, Australia - Lion Arts
(Photo - Ashley Ann Caven)