BUCKCHERRY Announce Final 2022 Hellbound Tour Dates

Following a very successful run with Alice Cooper, Buckcherry today announce the final 2022 dates in support of their ninth studio album, Hellbound, which was released in June 2021.

The final dates encompass shows in the US, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. VIP packages will be available on most shows. The band will also be performing on the October/November KISS Kruise.

After finishing up the tour, the band will be heading into the studio to record their tenth studio album. Producer Marti Frederiksen will again be at the helm.

Tour Dates:

April

29 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theatre

30 - Kansasville, WI - 1175

May

1 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre

3 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi Fi (The Annex)

4 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

6 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

7 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

8 - Horseheads, NY - The L Live

10 - Hermon, ME - Morgan Hill Event Center

11 - Portland, ME - Aura

13 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

14 - Leesburg, VA - Tally HO

16 - Murrells Inlet, SC - Suck Bang Blow

17 - Black Mountain, NC - Silverados

18 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

20 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

21 - Lafayette, LA - Grant Street Music Hall

22 - Shreveport, LA - Phoenix

June

4 - Port Hueneme, CA - Oceanview Pavilion

5 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go

7 - San Diego, CA - The Holding Company

8 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - Coach House

10 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

11 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort

12 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - Coach House

14 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto

15 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theatre

17 - Chickasha, OK - Legends

18 - Hot Springs, AR - Magic Springs @ Timberwood Amp

19 - Houston, TX - Rise Rooftop

24 - Winston-Salem, NC - The Ramkat

25 - Atlantic City, NJ - Bourre

26 - Fredericksburg, VA - FredNats Park

28 - Guelph, ON - Guelph Concert Theatre

29 - London, ON - London Music Hall

July

1 - Hobart, IN - Hobart Art Theater

2 - Cincinatti, OH - Riverfront Live

3 - Inwood, WV - Shiley Acres

5 - Bristol, TN - Sidetracks

7 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch Concert Hall

8 - Tampa, FL - Central Park Performing Arts Center

14 - Jay, OK - MidAmerica Outdoors

15 - Ottumwa, IA - Bridge View Center

16 - Jefferson City, MO - Capital Region MU Amphitheater

21 - Minneapolis, MN - The Lyric @ Skyway Theatre

22 - Turtle Lake, WI - St. Croix Casino

23 - Managha, MN - Mid Summer Music Fest

28 - Ocean City, MD - Cowboy Coast Saloon

29 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn’s Peak

30 - Grover Hill, OH - Wetzelland Motorcycle Rally

August

5 - Casper, WY - The Gaslight Social

6 - Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip

7 - Watertown, SD - Studio 212

9 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry

10 - Minot, ND - The Original Bar & Nightclub

12 - Three Forks, MT - Rockin’ The Rivers Music Festival

13 - Boise, ID - Stoney’s Road House

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Depot

16 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

17 - Denver, CO - The Venue

19 - Cheyenne, WY - Outlaw Saloon

20 - Fort Hall, ID - Shoshone-Bannock Casino

21 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino

23 - Ashland, OR - Historic Ashland Armory

24 - Redding, CA - Redding Civic Auditorium

26 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse

27 - Redmond, OR - General Duffy’s

September

1 - Omaha, NE - Barnato

2 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

4 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

6 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room

7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel’s

9 - Blue Ridge, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

10 - Nashville, TN - Skydeck On Broadway

11 - Memphis, TN - Lafayette’s Music Room

October

29 - 11/3 - KISS Kruise

November

28 - Aukland, Australia - Powerstation

30 - Brisbane, Australia - Tivoli

December

2 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watts

3 - Sydney, Australia - Manning Bar

4 - Adelaide, Australia - Lion Arts

(Photo - Ashley Ann Caven)