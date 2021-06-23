BUCKCHERRY - CD Version Of New Album Hellbound Delayed In North America Due To Manufacturing Issues

Buckcherry will release their ninth studio album, Hellbound, on June 25. However, those looking to obtain a CD copy in Canada or The United States will have to wait a little longer. The band has issued the following statement:

"Due to Covid and manufacturing related issues, a partial shipment of the Hellbound CDs are stuck in Europe. Physical copies of the Hellbound CD targeted for retail stores and Amazon in North America only will be delayed past our June 25th release date. Digital, vinyl, streaming, physical copies ordered on Buckcherry.com and copies for sale at all tour dates are unaffected by this.

This is beyond our control as the manufacturing is done in the Czech Republic and all international shipping has been affected by the pandemic. Our hope is that the delay will be brief and CDs remain available to be purchased at Buckcherry.com. Again, we apologize as we want everyone to hear this great new Buckcherry album."

Hellbound was produced by Marti Frederiksen, who previously produced the band’s fourth album, Black Butterfly, and co-wrote one of their biggest hits “Sorry”. Frederiksen co-wrote the majority of the album along with vocalist Josh Todd and guitarist Stevie D. The album was recorded in Nashville in November 2020.

Hellbound represents the first album released by Buckcherry and their new label partners, Round Hill Records in North America, Earache Records in the UK, Europe, and Australia, and Sony Japan in Japan.

Pre-orders for Hellbound are underway, with multiple bundle options including exclusive new merch designs and limited edition smoke vinyl. Head here.

Tracklisting:

"54321"

"So Hott"

"Hellbound"

"Gun"

"No More Lies"

"Here I Come"

"Junk"

"Wasting No More Time"

"The Way"

"Barricade"

"Hellbound" video:

"So Hott" video:

(Photo - Ashley Ann Caven)