BUCKCHERRY Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of Debut Album

Buckcherry's debut album turns 25 this year and the band is celebrating all through 2025.

Beginning April 6, frontman and founding member Josh Todd will take us down memory lane through a series of "The Story Behind The Song And Album" confessionals giving insight of the songs and the history behind some of the moments writing and recording the album. The videos will be released on the band's socials + website through the coming months.

Released on April 6, 1999, by DreamWorks Records, "Lit Up," "For the Movies," "Dead Again," and "Check Your Head" were released as singles. After peaking at #1 on Billboard's Top Heatseekers, the album has sold in excess of 1,000,000 copies worldwide. The album was certified Gold by both the RIAA and Canada, making it DreamWorks' first Gold album.

"Lit Up" reached #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Tracks chart for three consecutive weeks and #33 on the Modern Rock Tracks in mid-1999 and peaked at #74 on Billboard’s Top 200. The song was not without controversy due to the lyrical references to cocaine, which even led to MTV censoring the video for broadcast, but that didn't stop it from becoming one of the most popular rock songs from the era and has since accrued nearly 70 million streams on Spotify and 23 million views on YouTube It even made VH1's list of the 100 Greatest Hard Rock Songs in January 2009, landing at #98.

Visit Buckcherry.com and let the celebration begin!

Tour dates:

April

13 - Effingham Performance Center - Effingham, IL

18 - Creed Summer of ’99 Cruise 2024 - Miami, FL

27 - Creed Summer of ’99 Cruise 2024 (Week 2) Port Canaveral, FL

June

8 - Throwdown at the Campground 2024 - Soperton, GA

14 - Danenberger Family Vineyards - New Berlin, IL

15 - Warner Vineyards - Paw Paw, MI

21 - Summerfest - Milwaukee, WI

22 - Gem City Rock Weekend - Quincy, IL

July

5 - ABATE Freedom Rally 2024 - Algona, IA

12 - The Paramount - Ashland, KY

13 - Dr. Pepper Park - Roanoke, VA

19 - Crewfest 2024 - Brantford, ON

August

23 - Genesee County Fair 2024 - Mount Morris, MI

September

24 - The Astor Theater - Perth, Australia

26 - Prince Bandroom - St. Kilda, Australia

27 - Metro Theatre - Sydney, Australia

28 - The Triffid - Newstead, Australia

October

12 - The Amp at Log Still - Gethsemane, KY

November

2 - Zumwalt Amphitheater - Tulare, CA

Tickets are available here.