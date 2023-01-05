BUCKCHERRY Confirm June Release For New Album; First Single Due In March

Buckcherry have revealed that they will release their tenth studio album in June, with the album's first single to surface in March.

Says the band: "Welcome to 2023!! Hope you're ready, because we've got big plans for this year starting with our March/April run with Skid Row. Tickets and VIPs are on sale NOW for all shows. Response so far has been GREAT and we are currently working on more shows with Skid Row for later in the year. New music, you say? We got you. The first track and video from album number 10 will be coming your way at the beginning of the tour with the full album set for release in June! Much more tour info will be coming in the upcoming months so stay tuned and we will see you at the Rock Show!!"



Pre-production for the currently untitled album began on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee with producer / songwriter Marti Frederiksen (Aerosmith, Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe) who was at the helm for Buckcherry's last album, Hellbound, as well as Black Butterfly, All Night Long, and Confessions; Frederiksen also co-wrote "Sorry" from Buckcherry's third studio album, 15.

Frontman Josh Todd recently revealed: "The tenth record, it's very special for us. To be able to have ten records is crazy, looking back on everything. So I was really excited to get to this effort. And it's a great record. And I know I'm saying that because we just recorded it, but it's really good; I think people are gonna really love it."

To welcome in 2023, Skid Row and Buckcherry are teaming up for their co-headline “The Gang’s All Here” tour this spring. Performances kick off on March 9 in Bowler, WI and continue throughout the month with special guests No Resolve providing support on select shows. All tour dates are listed below, with additional dates to be announced soon. Tickets on sale now.

“I’m psyched to hit the road together with our friends in Buckcherry. This will be the coolest, most badass tour of 2023!” - Rachel Bolan (Skid Row)

"Put two great live rock and roll bands together and watch the sparks fly Buckcherry and Skid Row, the perfect welcome to spring tour." - Josh Todd (Buckcherry)

Tour dates:

March

9 - Bowler, WI - North Star Casino

10 - Mahnomen, MN - Shooting Star Casino *

10 - Walker MN - Northern Lights Casino **

11 - Deadwood, SD - Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center ^

13 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theater **

14 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center ^

15 - Detroit, MI - Soundboard at MotorCity Casino Hotel ^

17 - Ottumwa, IA - Bridge View Center ^

18 - Sauget, IL - Pop's Concert Venue ^

19 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Mars Music Hall ^

21 – Destin, FL - Club LA **

22 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live ^

24 – North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues Myrtle Beach ^

25 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall ^

26 – Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre ^

28 - Tampa, FL - Hard Rock Event Center ^

30 - Houston, TX - Rise Rooftop ^

31 - Hinton, OK - Sugar Creek Casino

^ With No Resolve

* Skid Row only

** Buckcherry only

(Photo - Ashley Ann Caven)