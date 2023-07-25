BUCKCHERRY Debut Official Music Video For Cover Of BRYAN ADAMS' "Summer Of '69"

Buckcherry have released the official video for "Summer Of '69", featured on their new album, Vol. 10.

The song was originally released by Bryan Adams on his album Reckless in 1984 and became a worldwide hit. The video was directed by Tom Flynn, who also directed the band's two prior videos from Vol. 10 - "Good Time" and "Shine Your Light". The video was shot in Detroit and at Summerfest in Milwaukee and captures a day in the life of a touring rock band.

Vol. 10, out now, was produced by Marti Frederiksen and recorded at Sienna Studios in Nashville. The album is released in North America by Round Hill Records, in Japan by Sony Japan, and by Earache Records for the rest of the world. The album is available to order here, and here.

Vol. 10 tracklisting:

"This And That"

"Good Time"

"Keep On Fighting"

"Turn It On"

"Feels Like Love"

"One And Only"

"Shine Your Light"

"Let's Get Wild"

"With You"

"Pain"

"Summer Of '69"

"With You" visualizer:

"Shine Your Light" video:

"Let's Get Wild" visualizer:

"Good Time" video:

Buckcherry tour dates:

July

25 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho

27 - Taylorville, IL - TAILGATE and TALLBOYS

28 - Milwaukee, WI - Private

29 - Youngstown, OH - WEAN Park - With Kid Rock

30 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon

August

1 - Norwalk, CT - Wall Street Theatre

3 - Cadillac, MI - The Venue Event Center

4 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

5 - Plymouth, IN - Plymouth Motor Speedway - With Tesla

11 - Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip

12 - Grand Island, NE - Filling Station and Bar

13 - Sioux Falls, SD - Alliance Center

15 - Fargo, ND - Butler Center

16 - Mankato, MN - Vetter Stone Amphitheatre

18 - Brainerd, MN - Armory

19 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

20 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theatre

22 - Hays, KS - Fox Theatre

23 - Ft. Smith, AR - Temple Live

25 - Tyler, TX - Country River Club

26 - Waco, TX - The Backyard

27 - Cedar Park, TX - Haute Spot

29 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

30 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma

September

3 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

4 - Springfield, IL - Boondocks

October

29 - Rochester, MI - The Roxy

November

28 - Chickasha, OK- Legends

29 - Amarillo, TX- Hoots Pub

December

3 - San Luis Obispo, CA - The Fremont

11 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theatre

Buckcherry/Skid Row dates:

August

31 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

September

1 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma 2023

2 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

6 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

8 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater

9 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

10 - Lynn, MA - Lynn Auditorium

12 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

13 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

15 - Paducah, KY - Carson Center

16 - Cleveland, OH - MGM Northfield Park

19 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

20 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre

22 - Welch, MN - Island Event Center

23 - Fort Yates, ND - Prairie Knights Casino

24 - Deadwood, SD - Deadwood Mountain Grand

October

5 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

6 - Suquamish, WA - Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort

7 - Arlington, WA - Angel of the Winds Casino

8 - Coquitlam, BC - Hard Rock Vancouver

10 - Penticton, BC - Penticton Trade and Event Centre

12 - Enoch, AB - - The Venue at River Cree Resort and Casino

13 - Dawson Creek, BC - Ovintiv Event Centre

16 - Lethbridge, AB - ENMAX Centre

17 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place

19 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino

20 - Moose Jaw, SK - Moose Jaw Event Center

21 - Brandon, MB - Westoba Place

23 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

24 - Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

27 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

28 - Sault Ste. Marie, MI - Kewadin Casino

December

1 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Resort & Casino

2 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theater

5 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

6 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

8 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

12 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

14 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House

15 - Reno, NV - Nugget Casino Resort