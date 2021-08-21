BUCKCHERRY Guitarist BILLY ROWE To Appear On In The Trenches With RYAN ROXIE

Next week's episode of the In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie podcast features special guest, Billy Rowe. Don't miss the live premiere on Ryan Roxie's official YouTube channel aka Roxie TV on Friday, August 27th at 12 pm EST.

Billy Rowe is the guitarist for Buckcherry and Jetboy, he's also a luthier and owner of the Rock N' Roll Relics Guitar Co.

In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie is a podcast hosted by Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie. The show features in-depth conversations with the world's hardest working musicians and entertainers... the ones that grind, the ones that commit, the ones who make their dreams come true... in the trenches.

Buckcherry released their new album, Helbound, in June 2021. It was produced by Marti Frederiksen, who previously produced the band’s 2008 album, Black Butterfly, and co-wrote one of their biggest hits “Sorry”. Frederiksen co-wrote the majority of the album along with vocalist Josh Todd and guitarist Stevie D.

Tracklisting:

"54321"

"So Hott"

"Hellbound"

"Gun"

"No More Lies"

"Here I Come"

"Junk"

"Wasting No More Time"

"The Way"

"Barricade"

"Hellbound" video:

"So Hott" video:

"Wasting No More Time" video:

Catch Buckcherry live in concert at the following shows:

August

21 - Escanaba, MI - UP State Fair – Grandstand

22 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

27 - Fountain, MN - Beaver Bottoms Saloon

28 - Walker, MN - Northern Lights Casino

31 - West Peoria, IL - Crusens

September

1 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

3 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

4 - Charlotte, NC - Park Expo Center

5 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

7 - Ardmore, OK - Heritage Hall

10 - Flandreau, SD - Royal River City

12 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

14 - Cleveland, OH - HOB

15 - Syracuse, NY - Sharkey’s Event Center

17 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s

18 - Blackthorne, NY - Blackthorne Fest

24 - Santa Clarita, CA - Canyon Club

25 - Agoura Hills, CA - Canyon Club

26 - Montclair, CA - Canyon Club

28 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Royal

October

1 - Cheyenne, WY - Outlaw

2 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

4 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

5 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw

7 - Calgary, AB - Eagle Event Center

8 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Event Center

9 - Edmonton, AB - Century Casino

11 - Red Deer, AB - Bo’s Bar Stage

12 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Center

14 - Regina, SK - Conexus Art Center

15 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

18 - Thunder Bay, ON - NV Music Hall

19 - Sault Ste Marie, ON - SOO Blasters

21 - Sudbury, ON - The Grand

22 - London, ON - London Music Hall

23 - Ottawa, ON - Barrymore’s

25 - Halifax, NS - Marquee

26 - Moncton, NB - Tide and Boar

27 - Moncton, NB - Tide and Boar

30 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s

31 - Portland, ME - Aura

November

2 - New Bedford, MA - Vault at Greasy Luck

4 - Norwalk, CT - Granite St Music Hall

5 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

6 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy’s

8 - Baltimore, MD - The Recher

9 - Harrisburg, PA - Club XL

10 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans