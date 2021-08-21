BUCKCHERRY Guitarist BILLY ROWE To Appear On In The Trenches With RYAN ROXIE
August 21, 2021, 19 minutes ago
Next week's episode of the In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie podcast features special guest, Billy Rowe. Don't miss the live premiere on Ryan Roxie's official YouTube channel aka Roxie TV on Friday, August 27th at 12 pm EST.
Billy Rowe is the guitarist for Buckcherry and Jetboy, he's also a luthier and owner of the Rock N' Roll Relics Guitar Co.
In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie is a podcast hosted by Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie. The show features in-depth conversations with the world's hardest working musicians and entertainers... the ones that grind, the ones that commit, the ones who make their dreams come true... in the trenches.
Buckcherry released their new album, Helbound, in June 2021. It was produced by Marti Frederiksen, who previously produced the band’s 2008 album, Black Butterfly, and co-wrote one of their biggest hits “Sorry”. Frederiksen co-wrote the majority of the album along with vocalist Josh Todd and guitarist Stevie D.
Tracklisting:
"54321"
"So Hott"
"Hellbound"
"Gun"
"No More Lies"
"Here I Come"
"Junk"
"Wasting No More Time"
"The Way"
"Barricade"
"Hellbound" video:
"So Hott" video:
"Wasting No More Time" video:
Catch Buckcherry live in concert at the following shows:
August
21 - Escanaba, MI - UP State Fair – Grandstand
22 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center
27 - Fountain, MN - Beaver Bottoms Saloon
28 - Walker, MN - Northern Lights Casino
31 - West Peoria, IL - Crusens
September
1 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
3 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
4 - Charlotte, NC - Park Expo Center
5 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
7 - Ardmore, OK - Heritage Hall
10 - Flandreau, SD - Royal River City
12 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
14 - Cleveland, OH - HOB
15 - Syracuse, NY - Sharkey’s Event Center
17 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s
18 - Blackthorne, NY - Blackthorne Fest
24 - Santa Clarita, CA - Canyon Club
25 - Agoura Hills, CA - Canyon Club
26 - Montclair, CA - Canyon Club
28 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee
30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Royal
October
1 - Cheyenne, WY - Outlaw
2 - Billings, MT - Pub Station
4 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
5 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw
7 - Calgary, AB - Eagle Event Center
8 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Event Center
9 - Edmonton, AB - Century Casino
11 - Red Deer, AB - Bo’s Bar Stage
12 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Center
14 - Regina, SK - Conexus Art Center
15 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
18 - Thunder Bay, ON - NV Music Hall
19 - Sault Ste Marie, ON - SOO Blasters
21 - Sudbury, ON - The Grand
22 - London, ON - London Music Hall
23 - Ottawa, ON - Barrymore’s
25 - Halifax, NS - Marquee
26 - Moncton, NB - Tide and Boar
27 - Moncton, NB - Tide and Boar
30 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s
31 - Portland, ME - Aura
November
2 - New Bedford, MA - Vault at Greasy Luck
4 - Norwalk, CT - Granite St Music Hall
5 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
6 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy’s
8 - Baltimore, MD - The Recher
9 - Harrisburg, PA - Club XL
10 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans