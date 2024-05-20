BUCKCHERRY - "Hard At Work On Writing Album #11"

Buckcherry is in the midst of creating the follow-up to their 2023 album, Vol. 10. The band has issued the following update:

"Just returned from an incredible trip to Nashville where we were hard at work on writing album #11 and now we're gearing up for the summer touring schedule! First up in June, shows in IL and MI! Can't wait to see you at the Rock Show!"

Catch Buckcherry live at the following venues:

June

14 — Danenberger Family Vineyards — New Berlin, IL

15 — Warner Vineyards — Paw Paw, MI

21 — Summerfest — Milwaukee, WI

22 — Gem City Rock Weekend — Quincy, IL

July

5 — ABATE Freedom Rally 2024 — Algona, IA

12 — The Paramount — Ashland, KY

13 — Dr. Pepper Park — Roanoke, VA

19 — Crewfest 2024 — Brantford, ON

26 — Sawyer Park Icehouse — Spring, TX

August

16 — Big River Rally — La Crosse, WI

23 — Genesee County Fair — Mount Morris, MI

September

11 — OC BikeFest — Ocean City, MD

13 — Hollywood Casino — Charles Town, WV

14 — Harvest Fest — Gibson City, IL

24 — The Astor Theatre — Perth, Australia

26 — Prince Bandroom — St. Kilda, Australia

27 — Metro Theatre — Sydney, Australia

28 — The Triffid — Newstead, Australia

October

12 — The Amp at Log Still — Gethsemane, KY

November

2 — Zumwalt Amphitheater — Tulare, CA

Fan-filmed video of Buckcherry performing "Crazy Bitch" live on March 5, 2024 at The Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, BC can be enjoyed below.