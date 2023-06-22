BUCKCHERRY Launch Official Visualizer For Cover Of BRYAN ADAMS' "Summer Of '69"
June 22, 2023, an hour ago
Buckcherry have released an official visualizer for their cover of the Bryan Adams hit, "Summer Of '69, featured on their new album, Vol. 10. Watch below:
Vol. 10, out now, was produced by Marti Frederiksen and recorded at Sienna Studios in Nashville. The album is released in North America by Round Hill Records, in Japan by Sony Japan, and by Earache Records for the rest of the world. The album is available to order here, and here.
Vol. 10 tracklisting:
"This And That"
"Good Time"
"Keep On Fighting"
"Turn It On"
"Feels Like Love"
"One And Only"
"Shine Your Light"
"Let's Get Wild"
"With You"
"Pain"
"Summer Of '69"
"With You" visualizer:
"Shine Your Light" video:
"Let's Get Wild" visualizer:
"Good Time" video:
Buckcherry tour dates:
June
1 - Arnolds Park, IA - Captains Getaway
2 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino
3 - Manhattan, KS - The Hat
4 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Theatre
6 - Roswell, NM - The Liberty
7 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theatre
9 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
10 - Lincoln, CA - The Venue @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort - With Tesla
16 - Broken Bow, OK - Hochatown Saloon
17 - Pittsburgh, KS - Kansas Crossing Casino
18 - West Plaines, MO - The Oasis
20 - Ft. Smith, AR - Temple Live
21 - Murfreesboro, TN - Hop Springs
23 - Renfro Valley, KY - Renfro Valley OBT
24 - Johnstown, PA - Thunder in the Valley
25 - Peterborough, ON - The Venue
27 - Moncton, NB - Tide and Boar
28 - Summerside, PEI - Harbourfront Theatre
29 - Halifax, NS - Marquee Ballroom
July
1 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey
3 - Thorold, ON - Moose and Goose
4 - London, ON - London Music Hall
5 - Oshawa, ON - Biltmore Theatre
7 - Detroit, MI - Funfest
8 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest - With Tesla
9 - Wisconsin Dells, WI - Crystal Grand Music Theatre
14 - Cocoa Beach, FL - Area 142
15 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
16 - Ft Meyers, FL - The Ranch
18 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly
20 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre
21 - Murrells Inlet, SC - Suck Bang Blow
22 - Smithfield, NC - Bulldog Harley Davidson
24 - Black Mountain, NC - Silverados
25 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho
27 - Taylorville, IL - TAILGATE and TALLBOYS
28 - Milwaukee, WI - Private
29 - Youngstown, OH - WEAN Park - With Kid Rock
30 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon
August
1 - Norwalk, CT - Wall Street Theatre
3 - Cadillac, MI - The Venue Event Center
4 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
5 - Plymouth, IN - Plymouth Motor Speedway - With Tesla
11 - Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip
12 - Grand Island, NE - Filling Station and Bar
13 - Sioux Falls, SD - Alliance Center
15 - Fargo, ND - Butler Center
16 - Mankato, MN - Vetter Stone Amphitheatre
18 - Brainerd, MN - Armory
19 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
20 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theatre
22 - Hays, KS - Fox Theatre
23 - Ft. Smith, AR - Temple Live
25 - Tyler, TX - Country River Club
26 - Waco, TX - The Backyard
27 - Cedar Park, TX - Haute Spot
29 - Billings, MT - Pub Station
30 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma
September
3 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma
4 - Springfield, IL - Boondocks
October
29 - Rochester, MI - The Roxy
November
28 - Chickasha, OK- Legends
29 - Amarillo, TX- Hoots Pub
December
3 - San Luis Obispo, CA - The Fremont
11 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theatre
Buckcherry/Skid Row dates:
August
31 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
September
1 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma 2023
2 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
6 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center
8 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater
9 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
10 - Lynn, MA - Lynn Auditorium
12 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
13 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
15 - Paducah, KY - Carson Center
16 - Cleveland, OH - MGM Northfield Park
19 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt
20 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre
22 - Welch, MN - Island Event Center
23 - Fort Yates, ND - Prairie Knights Casino
24 - Deadwood, SD - Deadwood Mountain Grand
October
5 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre
6 - Suquamish, WA - Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort
7 - Arlington, WA - Angel of the Winds Casino
8 - Coquitlam, BC - Hard Rock Vancouver
10 - Penticton, BC - Penticton Trade and Event Centre
12 - Enoch, AB - - The Venue at River Cree Resort and Casino
13 - Dawson Creek, BC - Ovintiv Event Centre
16 - Lethbridge, AB - ENMAX Centre
17 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place
19 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino
20 - Moose Jaw, SK - Moose Jaw Event Center
21 - Brandon, MB - Westoba Place
23 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
24 - Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
27 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center
28 - Sault Ste. Marie, MI - Kewadin Casino
December
1 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Resort & Casino
2 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theater
5 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
6 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
8 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
12 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
14 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House
15 - Reno, NV - Nugget Casino Resort