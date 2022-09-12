BUCKCHERRY - New Album Due Late Spring 2023

As Buckcherry winds down their current live run and looks forward to recording a new batch of songs, the band has issued the following announcement:

"Last night's show in Memphis (September 11th at Lafayette's Music Room) closed out the North America Hellbound tour cycle and, while we are looking forward to The KISS Kruise, New Zealand/Australia with Fozzy and the 4 make up shows, the time has come to focus on Album #10!

The Hellbound Tour began on June 1, 2021 and, after the AUS/NZ dates, will have encompassed 238 SHOWS! We want to thank our fans for their never ending support - You are the ones who make the live experience possible.

Pre-production for the new album starts on the 20th (of September) and we anticipate new music the be released late spring of 2023. Stay tuned for updates and, as always, we look forward to seeing you at the Rock Show!"

Buckcherry's remaining 2022 shows are as listed:

October

28 - Coach House Concert Hall - San Juan Capistrano, CA

October 29 - November 3 - The KISS Kruise

November

28 - Powerstation - Auckland, New Zealand

30 - The Tivoli - Brisbane, Australia

December

2 - Max Watts - Melbourne, Australia

3 - Manning Bar - Camperdown, Australia

4 - Lion Arts Factory - Adelaide, Australia

(Photo - Ashley Ann Caven)