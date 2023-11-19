BUCKCHERRY - New Holiday Song "Tell 'Em It's Christmas" Available Now

Ready to feel the spirit of the season Buckcherry style? "Deck the halls and light the lights! So excited to kick off the holiday season with our new track, 'Tell 'Em It's Christmas', available everywhere now," says Buckcherry vocalist Josh Todd.

Download / stream "Tell 'Em It's Christmas" by Buckcherry at this location.

Catch Buckcherry live in concert at the following shows:

November

28 - Legends Pub House & Venue - Chickasha, OK

29 - The Ector Theatre - Odessa, TX

December

1 - Isleta Resort & Casino - Albuquerque, NM

2 - Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ (with Skid Row)

3 - Fremont Theater - San Luis Obispo, CA

5 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA (with Skid Row)

6 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA (with Skid Row)

8 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ (with Skid Row)

9 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA (with Skid Row)

11 - Mesa Theater - Grand Junction, CO

12 - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO (with Skid Row)

14 - Revolution Concert House - Garden City, ID (with Skid Row)

15 - Nugget Casino Resort - Sparks, NV (with Skid Row)

16 - Hard Rock Live Sacramento - Wheatland, CA

To view Buckcherry's complete tour schedule, including all 2024 dates, head here.