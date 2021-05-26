BUCKCHERRY Premier "Hellhound" Music Video

Buckcherry will release their ninth studio album, Hellbound, on June 25. A video for the title track can be viewed below. The clip was directed by KasterTroy and shot in Las Vegas.

Hellbound was produced by Marti Frederiksen, who previously produced the band’s fourth album, Black Butterfly, and co-wrote one of their biggest hits “Sorry”. Frederiksen co-wrote the majority of the album along with vocalist Josh Todd and guitarist Stevie D. The album was recorded in Nashville in November 2020.

Hellbound represents the first album released by Buckcherry and their new label partners, Round Hill Records in North America, Earache Records in the UK, Europe, and Australia, and Sony Japan in Japan.

Pre-orders for Hellbound are underway, with multiple bundle options including exclusive new merch designs and limited edition smoke vinyl. Head here.

Tracklisting:

"54321"

"So Hott"

"Hellbound"

"Gun"

"No More Lies"

"Here I Come"

"Junk"

"Wasting No More Time"

"The Way"

"Barricade"

"So Hott" video:

The Hellbound tour, which starts June 1 in Kansas City, has added three additional shows: August 6 in Sioux City, Iowa at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino; September 11 at Summerfest in Milwaukee; and November 5 at the Starland Ballroom in Sayerville, NJ.

June

1 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theatre

2 - Wichita, KS - Cotillion

4 - Kearney, NE - Joe’s Honkey Tonk

5 - Denver, CO - The Venue

6 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

8 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theatre

10 - Minot, ND - The Original Bar and Grill

11 - Scottsbluff, NE - Shots Bar and Grill

12 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

13 - St Louis, MO - Pops

15 - Cedar Park, TX - Haute Spot

16 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

18 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewster’s

19 - Ft Worth, TX - Rail Club

20 - Tyler, TX - Country River Club

25 - Texarkana, AR - Crossties

26 - Houston, TX - Outdoor Warehouse Live

28 - Ft Smith, AR - Temple Live

29 - Huntsville, AL - Shagnasty’s

July

1 - Kansasville, WI - 1175

2 - Evansville, IN - KC’s Marina Point

3 - Hannibal, MO - National Tom Sawyer Day

5 - Lancaster, NY - Lancaster Motorsports Park

7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Vinoski Winery

9 - Gettysburg, PA - Gettysburg Bike Week

10 - Streator, IL - Streator July 4 Fest

14 - Omaha, NE - Barnato Lounge

16 - Joplin, MO - Guitars

17 - Chickasaw, OK - Legends Event Park

19 - Memphis, TN - Lafayette’s Music Room

20 - Baton Rouge, LA - Basin Music Hall

21 - Jay, OK - MAO Event Center

23 - Chesterfield, MI - Diesel

24 - Grover Hill, OH - Whetzel Motor Rally

25 - Cincinnati, OH -Riverfront Live

30 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs

31 - Marietta, Oh - Adelphia Music Hall

August

1 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi Fi ANNEX

3 - Madison, WI - Majestic

5 - Dubuque, IA - Five Flags Event Center

6 - Sioux City, Iowa - Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

10 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note

14 - Shiley Acres, VA - Shiley Acres

15 - Knoxville, TN - Cotton Eye Joe’s

17 - Hobart, IN - Hobart Theatre

19 - Ft Wayne, IN - Pieres

20 - Lombard, IL - Brauerhouse

21 - Escanaba, MI - UP State Fair – Grandstand

22 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

27 - Fountain, MN - Beaver Bottoms Saloon

28 - Walker, MN - Northern Lights Casino

31 - West Peoria, IL - Crusens

September

1 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

3 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

4 - Charlotte, NC - Park Expo Center

5 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

7 - Ardmore, OK - Heritage Hall

10 - Flandreau, SD - Royal River City

11 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

12 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

14 - Cleveland, OH - HOB

15 - Syracuse, NY - Sharkey’s Event Center

17 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s

18 - Blackthorne, NY - Blackthorne Fest

24 - Santa Clarita, CA - Canyon Club

25 - Agoura Hills, CA - Canyon Club

26 - Montclair, CA - Canyon Club

28 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Royal

October

1 - Cheyenne, WY - Outlaw

2 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

4 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

5 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw

7 - Calgary, AB - Eagle Event Center

8 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Event Center

9 - Edmonton, AB - Century Casino

11 - Red Deer, AB - Bo’s Bar Stage

12 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Center

14 - Regina, SK - Conexus Art Center

15 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

18 - Thunder Bay, ON - NV Music Hall

19 - Sault Ste Marie, ON - SOO Blasters

21 - Sudbury, ON - The Grand

22 - London, ON - London Music Hall

23 - Ottawa, ON - Barrymore’s

25 - Halifax, NS - Marquee

26 - Moncton, NB - Tide and Boar

27 - Moncton, NB - Tide and Boar

30 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s

31 - Portland, ME - Aura

November

2 - New Bedford, MA - Vault at Greasy Luck

4 - Norwalk, CT - Granite St Music Hall

5 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

6 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy’s

8 - Baltimore, MD - The Recher

9 - Harrisburg, PA - Club XL

10 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans

(Photo - Ashley Ann Caven)