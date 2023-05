BUCKCHERRY Premier "Shine Your Light" Music Video; New North American Tour Dates Confirmed

Buckcherry have premiered the second official video from their forthcoming album, Vol. 10, for the track "Shine Your Light". This is the third song previewed from the album following the tracks "Good Time" and "Lets Get Wild".

"Shine Your Light" was filmed in Los Angeles and directed by Mike Watts and Tom Flynn. The video can be seen below:

Vol. 10, out June 2, was produced by Marti Frederiksen and recorded at Sienna Studios in Nashville. The album will be released in North America by Round Hill Records, in Japan by Sony Japan, and by Earache Records for the rest of the world. The album is available for pre-order here, and here.

Vol. 10 tracklisting:

"This And That"

"Good Time"

"Keep On Fighting"

"Turn It On"

"Feels Like Love"

"One And Only"

"Shine Your Light"

"Let's Get Wild"

"With You"

"Pain"

"Summer Of '69"

"Let's Get Wild" visualizer:

"Good Time" video:

Following last week's announcement of two additional legs of "The Gang's All Here Tour" with Skid Row, the band announces today shows covering July and August leading up to the beginning of leg two of the "The Gang’s All Here Tour," beginning August 31 in Dallas, TX. All upcoming shows are below.

Buckcherry dates:

May

5 - Biloxi, MS - IP Casino Resort and Spa

6 - Pocola, OK - Tri State Speedway

26 - Louisville, KY - The Jefferson

27 - Osage Beach, MO - High Tide

28 - Wichita, KS - Wave

30 - Kearney, NE - Joes at the Depot

June

1 - Arnolds Park, IA - Captains Getaway

2 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino

3 - Manhattan, KS - The Hat

4 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Theatre

6 - Roswell, NM - The Liberty

7 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theatre

9 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

10 - Lincoln, CA - The Venue @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort - With Tesla

16 - Broken Bow, OK - Hochatown Saloon

17 - Pittsburgh, KS - Kansas Crossing Casino

18 - West Plaines, MO - The Oasis

20 - Ft. Smith, AR - Temple Live

21 - Murfreesboro, TN - Hop Springs

23 - Renfro Valley, KY - Renfro Valley OBT

24 - Johnstown, PA - Thunder in the Valley

25 - Peterborough, ON - The Venue

27 - Moncton, NB - Tide and Boar

28 - Summerside, PEI - Harbourfront Theatre

29 - Halifax, NS - Marquee Ballroom

July

1 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

3 - Thorold, ON - Moose and Goose

4 - London, ON - London Music Hall

5 - Oshawa, ON - Biltmore Theatre

7 - Detroit, MI - Funfest

8 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest - With Tesla

9 - Wisconsin Dells, WI - Crystal Grand Music Theatre

14 - Cocoa Beach, FL - Area 142

15 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

16 - Ft Meyers, FL - The Ranch

18 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly

20 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre

21 - Murrells Inlet, SC - Suck Bang Blow

22 - Smithfield, NC - Bulldog Harley Davidson

24 - Black Mountain, NC - Silverados

25 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho

27 - Taylorville, IL - TAILGATE and TALLBOYS

28 - Milwaukee, WI - Private

29 - Youngstown, OH - WEAN Park - With Kid Rock

30 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon

August

1 - Norwalk, CT - Wall Street Theatre

3 - Cadillac, MI - The Venue Event Center

4 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

5 - Plymouth, IN - Plymouth Motor Speedway - With Tesla

11 - Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip

12 - Grand Island, NE - Filling Station and Bar

13 - Sioux Falls, SD - Alliance Center

15 - Fargo, ND - Butler Center

16 - Mankato, MN - Vetter Stone Amphitheatre

18 - Brainerd, MN - Armory

19 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

20 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theatre

22 - Bristol, TN - Sidetracks

23 - Ft. Smith, AR - Temple Live

25 - Tyler, TX - Country River Club

26 - Waco, TX - The Backyard

27 - Cedar Park, TX - Haute Spot

September

3 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

4 - Springfield, IL - Boondocks

October

29 - Rochester, MI - The Roxy

November

28 - Chickasha, OK- Legends

29 - Amarillo, TX- Hoots Pub

December

3 - San Luis Obispo, CA - The Fremont

11 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theatre

Buckcherry/Skid Row dates:

August

31 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

September

1 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma 2023

2 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

6 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

8 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater

9 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

10 - Lynn, MA - Lynn Auditorium

12 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

13 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

15 - Paducah, KY - Carson Center

16 - Cleveland, OH - MGM Northfield Park

19 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

20 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre

22 - Welch, MN - Island Event Center

23 - Fort Yates, ND - Prairie Knights Casino

24 - Deadwood, SD - Deadwood Mountain Grand

October

5 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

6 - Suquamish, WA - Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort

10 - Penticton, BC - Penticton Trade and Event Centre

12 - Enoch, AB - - The Venue at River Cree Resort and Casino

13 - Dawson Creek, BC - Ovintiv Event Centre

16 - Lethbridge, AB - ENMAX Centre

17 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place

19 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino

20 - Moose Jaw, SK - Moose Jaw Event Center

21 - Brandon, MB - Westoba Place

23 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

24 - Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

27 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

28 - Sault Ste. Marie, MI - Kewadin Casino

December

2 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theater

5 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

6 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

8 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

12 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

14 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House

15 - Reno, NV - Nugget Casino Resort