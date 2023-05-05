BUCKCHERRY Premier "Shine Your Light" Music Video; New North American Tour Dates Confirmed
May 5, 2023, 14 minutes ago
Buckcherry have premiered the second official video from their forthcoming album, Vol. 10, for the track "Shine Your Light". This is the third song previewed from the album following the tracks "Good Time" and "Lets Get Wild".
"Shine Your Light" was filmed in Los Angeles and directed by Mike Watts and Tom Flynn. The video can be seen below:
Vol. 10, out June 2, was produced by Marti Frederiksen and recorded at Sienna Studios in Nashville. The album will be released in North America by Round Hill Records, in Japan by Sony Japan, and by Earache Records for the rest of the world. The album is available for pre-order here, and here.
Vol. 10 tracklisting:
"This And That"
"Good Time"
"Keep On Fighting"
"Turn It On"
"Feels Like Love"
"One And Only"
"Shine Your Light"
"Let's Get Wild"
"With You"
"Pain"
"Summer Of '69"
"Let's Get Wild" visualizer:
"Good Time" video:
Following last week's announcement of two additional legs of "The Gang's All Here Tour" with Skid Row, the band announces today shows covering July and August leading up to the beginning of leg two of the "The Gang’s All Here Tour," beginning August 31 in Dallas, TX. All upcoming shows are below.
Buckcherry dates:
May
5 - Biloxi, MS - IP Casino Resort and Spa
6 - Pocola, OK - Tri State Speedway
26 - Louisville, KY - The Jefferson
27 - Osage Beach, MO - High Tide
28 - Wichita, KS - Wave
30 - Kearney, NE - Joes at the Depot
June
1 - Arnolds Park, IA - Captains Getaway
2 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino
3 - Manhattan, KS - The Hat
4 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Theatre
6 - Roswell, NM - The Liberty
7 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theatre
9 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
10 - Lincoln, CA - The Venue @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort - With Tesla
16 - Broken Bow, OK - Hochatown Saloon
17 - Pittsburgh, KS - Kansas Crossing Casino
18 - West Plaines, MO - The Oasis
20 - Ft. Smith, AR - Temple Live
21 - Murfreesboro, TN - Hop Springs
23 - Renfro Valley, KY - Renfro Valley OBT
24 - Johnstown, PA - Thunder in the Valley
25 - Peterborough, ON - The Venue
27 - Moncton, NB - Tide and Boar
28 - Summerside, PEI - Harbourfront Theatre
29 - Halifax, NS - Marquee Ballroom
July
1 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey
3 - Thorold, ON - Moose and Goose
4 - London, ON - London Music Hall
5 - Oshawa, ON - Biltmore Theatre
7 - Detroit, MI - Funfest
8 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest - With Tesla
9 - Wisconsin Dells, WI - Crystal Grand Music Theatre
14 - Cocoa Beach, FL - Area 142
15 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
16 - Ft Meyers, FL - The Ranch
18 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly
20 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre
21 - Murrells Inlet, SC - Suck Bang Blow
22 - Smithfield, NC - Bulldog Harley Davidson
24 - Black Mountain, NC - Silverados
25 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho
27 - Taylorville, IL - TAILGATE and TALLBOYS
28 - Milwaukee, WI - Private
29 - Youngstown, OH - WEAN Park - With Kid Rock
30 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon
August
1 - Norwalk, CT - Wall Street Theatre
3 - Cadillac, MI - The Venue Event Center
4 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
5 - Plymouth, IN - Plymouth Motor Speedway - With Tesla
11 - Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip
12 - Grand Island, NE - Filling Station and Bar
13 - Sioux Falls, SD - Alliance Center
15 - Fargo, ND - Butler Center
16 - Mankato, MN - Vetter Stone Amphitheatre
18 - Brainerd, MN - Armory
19 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
20 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theatre
22 - Bristol, TN - Sidetracks
23 - Ft. Smith, AR - Temple Live
25 - Tyler, TX - Country River Club
26 - Waco, TX - The Backyard
27 - Cedar Park, TX - Haute Spot
September
3 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma
4 - Springfield, IL - Boondocks
October
29 - Rochester, MI - The Roxy
November
28 - Chickasha, OK- Legends
29 - Amarillo, TX- Hoots Pub
December
3 - San Luis Obispo, CA - The Fremont
11 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theatre
Buckcherry/Skid Row dates:
August
31 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
September
1 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma 2023
2 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
6 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center
8 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater
9 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
10 - Lynn, MA - Lynn Auditorium
12 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
13 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
15 - Paducah, KY - Carson Center
16 - Cleveland, OH - MGM Northfield Park
19 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt
20 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre
22 - Welch, MN - Island Event Center
23 - Fort Yates, ND - Prairie Knights Casino
24 - Deadwood, SD - Deadwood Mountain Grand
October
5 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre
6 - Suquamish, WA - Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort
10 - Penticton, BC - Penticton Trade and Event Centre
12 - Enoch, AB - - The Venue at River Cree Resort and Casino
13 - Dawson Creek, BC - Ovintiv Event Centre
16 - Lethbridge, AB - ENMAX Centre
17 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place
19 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino
20 - Moose Jaw, SK - Moose Jaw Event Center
21 - Brandon, MB - Westoba Place
23 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
24 - Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
27 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center
28 - Sault Ste. Marie, MI - Kewadin Casino
December
2 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theater
5 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
6 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
8 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
12 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
14 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House
15 - Reno, NV - Nugget Casino Resort