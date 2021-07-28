BUCKCHERRY Premier "Wasting No More Time" Music Video

Buckcherry released their ninth studio album, Hellbound, on June 25. Today, the band share a video for the album's third single, "Wasting No More Time". Watch the clip below, and get the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"54321"

"So Hott"

"Hellbound"

"Gun"

"No More Lies"

"Here I Come"

"Junk"

"Wasting No More Time"

"The Way"

"Barricade"

"Wasting No More Time" video:

"Hellbound" video:

"So Hott" video:

Catch Buckcherry live in concert at the following shows:

July

30 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs

31 - Marietta, Oh - Adelphia Music Hall

August

1 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi Fi ANNEX

3 - Madison, WI - Majestic

5 - Dubuque, IA - Five Flags Event Center

10 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note

14 - Shiley Acres, VA - Shiley Acres

15 - Knoxville, TN - Cotton Eye Joe’s

17 - Hobart, IN - Hobart Theatre

19 - Ft Wayne, IN - Pieres

20 - Lombard, IL - Brauerhouse

21 - Escanaba, MI - UP State Fair – Grandstand

22 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

27 - Fountain, MN - Beaver Bottoms Saloon

28 - Walker, MN - Northern Lights Casino

31 - West Peoria, IL - Crusens

September

1 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

3 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

4 - Charlotte, NC - Park Expo Center

5 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

7 - Ardmore, OK - Heritage Hall

10 - Flandreau, SD - Royal River City

12 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

14 - Cleveland, OH - HOB

15 - Syracuse, NY - Sharkey’s Event Center

17 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s

18 - Blackthorne, NY - Blackthorne Fest

24 - Santa Clarita, CA - Canyon Club

25 - Agoura Hills, CA - Canyon Club

26 - Montclair, CA - Canyon Club

28 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Royal

October

1 - Cheyenne, WY - Outlaw

2 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

4 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

5 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw

7 - Calgary, AB - Eagle Event Center

8 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Event Center

9 - Edmonton, AB - Century Casino

11 - Red Deer, AB - Bo’s Bar Stage

12 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Center

14 - Regina, SK - Conexus Art Center

15 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

18 - Thunder Bay, ON - NV Music Hall

19 - Sault Ste Marie, ON - SOO Blasters

21 - Sudbury, ON - The Grand

22 - London, ON - London Music Hall

23 - Ottawa, ON - Barrymore’s

25 - Halifax, NS - Marquee

26 - Moncton, NB - Tide and Boar

27 - Moncton, NB - Tide and Boar

30 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s

31 - Portland, ME - Aura

November

2 - New Bedford, MA - Vault at Greasy Luck

4 - Norwalk, CT - Granite St Music Hall

5 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

6 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy’s

8 - Baltimore, MD - The Recher

9 - Harrisburg, PA - Club XL

10 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans