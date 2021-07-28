BUCKCHERRY Premier "Wasting No More Time" Music Video

July 28, 2021, an hour ago

Buckcherry released their ninth studio album, Hellbound, on June 25. Today, the band share a video for the album's third single, "Wasting No More Time". Watch the clip below, and get the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"54321"
"So Hott"
"Hellbound"
"Gun"
"No More Lies"
"Here I Come"
"Junk"
"Wasting No More Time"
"The Way"
"Barricade"

"Wasting No More Time" video:

"Hellbound" video:

"So Hott" video:

Catch Buckcherry live in concert at the following shows:

July
30 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs
31 - Marietta, Oh - Adelphia Music Hall

August
1 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi Fi ANNEX
3 - Madison, WI - Majestic
5 - Dubuque, IA - Five Flags Event Center
10 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note
14 - Shiley Acres, VA - Shiley Acres
15 - Knoxville, TN - Cotton Eye Joe’s
17 - Hobart, IN - Hobart Theatre
19 - Ft Wayne, IN - Pieres
20 - Lombard, IL - Brauerhouse
21 - Escanaba, MI - UP State Fair – Grandstand
22 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center
27 - Fountain, MN - Beaver Bottoms Saloon
28 - Walker, MN - Northern Lights Casino
31 - West Peoria, IL - Crusens

September
1 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
3 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
4 - Charlotte, NC - Park Expo Center
5 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
7 - Ardmore, OK - Heritage Hall
10 - Flandreau, SD - Royal River City
12 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
14 - Cleveland, OH - HOB
15 - Syracuse, NY - Sharkey’s Event Center
17 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s
18 - Blackthorne, NY - Blackthorne Fest
24 - Santa Clarita, CA - Canyon Club
25 - Agoura Hills, CA - Canyon Club
26 - Montclair, CA - Canyon Club
28 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee
30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Royal

October
1 - Cheyenne, WY - Outlaw
2 - Billings, MT - Pub Station
4 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
5 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw
7 - Calgary, AB - Eagle Event Center
8 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Event Center
9 - Edmonton, AB - Century Casino
11 - Red Deer, AB - Bo’s Bar Stage
12 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Center
14 - Regina, SK - Conexus Art Center
15 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
18 - Thunder Bay, ON - NV Music Hall
19 - Sault Ste Marie, ON - SOO Blasters
21 - Sudbury, ON - The Grand
22 - London, ON - London Music Hall
23 - Ottawa, ON - Barrymore’s
25 - Halifax, NS - Marquee
26 - Moncton, NB - Tide and Boar
27 - Moncton, NB - Tide and Boar
30 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s
31 - Portland, ME - Aura

November
2 - New Bedford, MA - Vault at Greasy Luck
4 - Norwalk, CT - Granite St Music Hall
5 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
6 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy’s
8 - Baltimore, MD - The Recher
9 - Harrisburg, PA - Club XL
10 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans




