BUCKCHERRY Release Hellbound Track-By-Track: "Barricade" (Video)

Buckcherry released their ninth studio album, Hellbound, on June 25. A track-by-track video for the song "Barricade" can be viewed below:

Hellbound was produced by Marti Frederiksen, who previously produced the band’s fourth album, Black Butterfly, and co-wrote one of their biggest hits “Sorry”. Frederiksen co-wrote the majority of the album along with vocalist Josh Todd and guitarist Stevie D. The album was recorded in Nashville in November 2020.

Hellbound represents the first album released by Buckcherry and their new label partners, Round Hill Records in North America, Earache Records in the UK, Europe, and Australia, and Sony Japan in Japan.

Tracklisting:

"54321"

"So Hott"

"Hellbound"

"Gun"

"No More Lies"

"Here I Come"

"Junk"

"Wasting No More Time"

"The Way"

"Barricade"

"Hellbound" video:

"So Hott" video:

(Photo - Ashley Ann Caven)