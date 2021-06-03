BUCKCHERRY Release Hellbound Track-By-Track: "Here I Come" (Video)
Buckcherry will release their ninth studio album, Hellbound, on June 25. A track-by-track video for the song "Here I Come" can be viewed below:
Hellbound was produced by Marti Frederiksen, who previously produced the band’s fourth album, Black Butterfly, and co-wrote one of their biggest hits “Sorry”. Frederiksen co-wrote the majority of the album along with vocalist Josh Todd and guitarist Stevie D. The album was recorded in Nashville in November 2020.
Hellbound represents the first album released by Buckcherry and their new label partners, Round Hill Records in North America, Earache Records in the UK, Europe, and Australia, and Sony Japan in Japan.
Pre-orders for Hellbound are underway, with multiple bundle options including exclusive new merch designs and limited edition smoke vinyl. Head here.
Tracklisting:
"54321"
"So Hott"
"Hellbound"
"Gun"
"No More Lies"
"Here I Come"
"Junk"
"Wasting No More Time"
"The Way"
"Barricade"
"Hellbound" video:
"So Hott" video:
Tour dates:
June
4 - Kearney, NE - Joe’s Honkey Tonk
5 - Denver, CO - The Venue
6 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios
8 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theatre
10 - Minot, ND - The Original Bar and Grill
11 - Scottsbluff, NE - Shots Bar and Grill
12 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
13 - St Louis, MO - Pops
15 - Cedar Park, TX - Haute Spot
16 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
18 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewster’s
19 - Ft Worth, TX - Rail Club
20 - Tyler, TX - Country River Club
25 - Texarkana, AR - Crossties
26 - Houston, TX - Outdoor Warehouse Live
28 - Ft Smith, AR - Temple Live
29 - Huntsville, AL - Shagnasty’s
July
1 - Kansasville, WI - 1175
2 - Evansville, IN - KC’s Marina Point
3 - Hannibal, MO - National Tom Sawyer Day
5 - Lancaster, NY - Lancaster Motorsports Park
7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Vinoski Winery
9 - Gettysburg, PA - Gettysburg Bike Week
10 - Streator, IL - Streator July 4 Fest
14 - Omaha, NE - Barnato Lounge
16 - Joplin, MO - Guitars
17 - Chickasaw, OK - Legends Event Park
19 - Memphis, TN - Lafayette’s Music Room
20 - Baton Rouge, LA - Basin Music Hall
21 - Jay, OK - MAO Event Center
23 - Chesterfield, MI - Diesel
24 - Grover Hill, OH - Whetzel Motor Rally
25 - Cincinnati, OH -Riverfront Live
30 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs
31 - Marietta, Oh - Adelphia Music Hall
August
1 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi Fi ANNEX
3 - Madison, WI - Majestic
5 - Dubuque, IA - Five Flags Event Center
6 - Sioux City, Iowa - Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
10 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note
14 - Shiley Acres, VA - Shiley Acres
15 - Knoxville, TN - Cotton Eye Joe’s
17 - Hobart, IN - Hobart Theatre
19 - Ft Wayne, IN - Pieres
20 - Lombard, IL - Brauerhouse
21 - Escanaba, MI - UP State Fair – Grandstand
22 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center
27 - Fountain, MN - Beaver Bottoms Saloon
28 - Walker, MN - Northern Lights Casino
31 - West Peoria, IL - Crusens
September
1 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
3 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
4 - Charlotte, NC - Park Expo Center
5 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
7 - Ardmore, OK - Heritage Hall
10 - Flandreau, SD - Royal River City
11 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest
12 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
14 - Cleveland, OH - HOB
15 - Syracuse, NY - Sharkey’s Event Center
17 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s
18 - Blackthorne, NY - Blackthorne Fest
24 - Santa Clarita, CA - Canyon Club
25 - Agoura Hills, CA - Canyon Club
26 - Montclair, CA - Canyon Club
28 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee
30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Royal
October
1 - Cheyenne, WY - Outlaw
2 - Billings, MT - Pub Station
4 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
5 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw
7 - Calgary, AB - Eagle Event Center
8 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Event Center
9 - Edmonton, AB - Century Casino
11 - Red Deer, AB - Bo’s Bar Stage
12 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Center
14 - Regina, SK - Conexus Art Center
15 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
18 - Thunder Bay, ON - NV Music Hall
19 - Sault Ste Marie, ON - SOO Blasters
21 - Sudbury, ON - The Grand
22 - London, ON - London Music Hall
23 - Ottawa, ON - Barrymore’s
25 - Halifax, NS - Marquee
26 - Moncton, NB - Tide and Boar
27 - Moncton, NB - Tide and Boar
30 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s
31 - Portland, ME - Aura
November
2 - New Bedford, MA - Vault at Greasy Luck
4 - Norwalk, CT - Granite St Music Hall
5 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
6 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy’s
8 - Baltimore, MD - The Recher
9 - Harrisburg, PA - Club XL
10 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans
29 - Milton Keynes, England - Craufurd Arms
30 - Leeds, England - Warehouse
December
1 - Blackpool, England - Waterloo Music Bar
3 - London, England - Islington Academy
4 - Nuneaton, England - Queen's Hall
5 - Newcastle, England - Riverside
7 - Manchester, England - Academy 2
8 - Chester, England - Live Rooms
10 - Wolverhampton, England - KK's Steel Mill
11 - Southampton, England - Engine Rooms
12 - Cardiff, Wales - Tramshed
(Photo - Ashley Ann Caven)