BUCKCHERRY Release Hellbound Track-By-Track: "Wasting No More Time" (Video)

Buckcherry will release their ninth studio album, Hellbound, on June 25. A track-by-track video for the song "Wasting No More Time" can be viewed below:

Hellbound was produced by Marti Frederiksen, who previously produced the band’s fourth album, Black Butterfly, and co-wrote one of their biggest hits “Sorry”. Frederiksen co-wrote the majority of the album along with vocalist Josh Todd and guitarist Stevie D. The album was recorded in Nashville in November 2020.

Hellbound represents the first album released by Buckcherry and their new label partners, Round Hill Records in North America, Earache Records in the UK, Europe, and Australia, and Sony Japan in Japan.

Pre-orders for Hellbound are underway, with multiple bundle options including exclusive new merch designs and limited edition smoke vinyl. Head here.

Tracklisting:

"54321"

"So Hott"

"Hellbound"

"Gun"

"No More Lies"

"Here I Come"

"Junk"

"Wasting No More Time"

"The Way"

"Barricade"

"Hellbound" video:

"So Hott" video:

(Photo - Ashley Ann Caven)