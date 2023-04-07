BUCKCHERRY Release New Single “Let’s Get Wild”

Following the March release of "Good Time," the first track and video from the upcoming Buckcherry album Vol. 10, the band today releases on all platforms the song "Let’s Get Wild," written by vocalist Josh Todd, guitarist Stevie D., and producer Marti Frederiksen. A visualizer can be found below.

The album was produced by Marti Frederiksen and recorded at Sienna Studios in Nashville. The album will be released in North America by Round Hill Records, in Japan by Sony Japan, and by Earache Records for the rest of the world. The album is available for pre-order here, and here.

After a successful month long tour with Skid Row, the band has announced the first leg of their summer tour. The rockers will tour all summer before beginning a second leg of shows with Skid Row in September. Tour dates, tickets, and VIP packages can be found buckcherry.com.

Vol. 10 tracklisting:

"This And That"

"Good Time"

"Keep On Fighting"

"Turn It On"

"Feels Like Love"

"One And Only"

"Shine Your Light"

"Let's Get Wild"

"With You"

"Pain"

"Summer Of '69"

"Let's Get Wild" visualizer:

"Good Time" video:

After performing 238 shows in support of their previous album, Hellbound, the band is again preparing for extensive touring in support of Vol. 10. Touring kicks off on March 9 in Bowler, WI, co-headlining with Skid Row. Tour dates, tickets, and VIP packages can be found here.