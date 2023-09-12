BUCKCHERRY Share "Let's Get Wild" Music Video; New UK & European Tour Dates Announced

Buckcherry have released the video for the song "Let's Get Wild", from their latest album, Vol. 10. This is the fourth video from the album and was directed and edited by Tom Flynn and Mike Watts, who did the previous three videos. "Let's Get Wild" was filmed on the band's current tour at the Wisconsin Dells and other Midwest cities.

Additionally, the band announces an extension of their January UK tour, now including an additional two shows in the UK and seven shows in France, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Direct support on all of the nine new shows will be provided by Fastest Land Animals, which features vocalist John Cusimano, husband of celebrity chef and TV host Rachel Ray. VIP packages will be available for all shows. They can be purchased at Buckcherry.com.

Dates:

January

23 - Bristol, England - Thekla

24-Blackpool, England-Waterloo Music Room

26 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

27 - Buckley, Wales - Tivoli

28 - Manchester, England - Club Academy

30 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage

31 - Newcastle, England - Riverside

February

2 - London, England - Islington Academy

3 - Wolverhampton, England - KKs Steelmill

4 - Milton Keynes, England - Craufurd Arms

6 - Nuneaton, England - Queens Hall

7 - Bradford, England - Nighttrain

9 - Southampton, England - Engine Rooms

10 - Vaureal, France - Le Forum

12 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club

13 - Rubigen, Switzerland - Mühle Hunziken

14 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colassaal

16 - Maastricht, Netherlands - Muziekgiererij

17 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands - Boerderj

Vol. 10, out now, was produced by Marti Frederiksen and recorded at Sienna Studios in Nashville. The album is released in North America by Round Hill Records, in Japan by Sony Japan, and by Earache Records for the rest of the world. The album is available to order here, and here.

Vol. 10 tracklisting:

"This And That"

"Good Time"

"Keep On Fighting"

"Turn It On"

"Feels Like Love"

"One And Only"

"Shine Your Light"

"Let's Get Wild"

"With You"

"Pain"

"Summer Of '69"

"Summer Of '69" video:

"With You" visualizer:

"Shine Your Light" video:

"Let's Get Wild" visualizer:

"Good Time" video:

More Buckcherry tour dates:

October

29 - Rochester, MI - The Roxy

November

28 - Chickasha, OK- Legends

29 - Amarillo, TX- Hoots Pub

December

3 - San Luis Obispo, CA - The Fremont

11 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theatre

Buckcherry/Skid Row dates:

September

12 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

13 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

15 - Paducah, KY - Carson Center

16 - Cleveland, OH - MGM Northfield Park

19 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

20 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre

22 - Welch, MN - Island Event Center

23 - Fort Yates, ND - Prairie Knights Casino

24 - Deadwood, SD - Deadwood Mountain Grand

October

5 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

6 - Suquamish, WA - Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort

7 - Arlington, WA - Angel of the Winds Casino

8 - Coquitlam, BC - Hard Rock Vancouver

10 - Penticton, BC - Penticton Trade and Event Centre

12 - Enoch, AB - - The Venue at River Cree Resort and Casino

13 - Dawson Creek, BC - Ovintiv Event Centre

16 - Lethbridge, AB - ENMAX Centre

17 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place

19 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino

20 - Moose Jaw, SK - Moose Jaw Event Center

21 - Brandon, MB - Westoba Place

23 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

24 - Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

27 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

28 - Sault Ste. Marie, MI - Kewadin Casino

December

1 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Resort & Casino

2 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theater

5 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

6 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

8 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

12 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

14 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House

15 - Reno, NV - Nugget Casino Resort