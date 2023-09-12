BUCKCHERRY Share "Let's Get Wild" Music Video; New UK & European Tour Dates Announced
September 12, 2023, 33 minutes ago
Buckcherry have released the video for the song "Let's Get Wild", from their latest album, Vol. 10. This is the fourth video from the album and was directed and edited by Tom Flynn and Mike Watts, who did the previous three videos. "Let's Get Wild" was filmed on the band's current tour at the Wisconsin Dells and other Midwest cities.
Additionally, the band announces an extension of their January UK tour, now including an additional two shows in the UK and seven shows in France, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands.
Direct support on all of the nine new shows will be provided by Fastest Land Animals, which features vocalist John Cusimano, husband of celebrity chef and TV host Rachel Ray. VIP packages will be available for all shows. They can be purchased at Buckcherry.com.
Dates:
January
23 - Bristol, England - Thekla
24-Blackpool, England-Waterloo Music Room
26 - Nottingham, England - Rock City
27 - Buckley, Wales - Tivoli
28 - Manchester, England - Club Academy
30 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage
31 - Newcastle, England - Riverside
February
2 - London, England - Islington Academy
3 - Wolverhampton, England - KKs Steelmill
4 - Milton Keynes, England - Craufurd Arms
6 - Nuneaton, England - Queens Hall
7 - Bradford, England - Nighttrain
9 - Southampton, England - Engine Rooms
10 - Vaureal, France - Le Forum
12 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club
13 - Rubigen, Switzerland - Mühle Hunziken
14 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colassaal
16 - Maastricht, Netherlands - Muziekgiererij
17 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands - Boerderj
Vol. 10, out now, was produced by Marti Frederiksen and recorded at Sienna Studios in Nashville. The album is released in North America by Round Hill Records, in Japan by Sony Japan, and by Earache Records for the rest of the world. The album is available to order here, and here.
Vol. 10 tracklisting:
"This And That"
"Good Time"
"Keep On Fighting"
"Turn It On"
"Feels Like Love"
"One And Only"
"Shine Your Light"
"Let's Get Wild"
"With You"
"Pain"
"Summer Of '69"
"Summer Of '69" video:
"With You" visualizer:
"Shine Your Light" video:
"Let's Get Wild" visualizer:
"Good Time" video:
More Buckcherry tour dates:
October
29 - Rochester, MI - The Roxy
November
28 - Chickasha, OK- Legends
29 - Amarillo, TX- Hoots Pub
December
3 - San Luis Obispo, CA - The Fremont
11 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theatre
Buckcherry/Skid Row dates:
September
12 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
13 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
15 - Paducah, KY - Carson Center
16 - Cleveland, OH - MGM Northfield Park
19 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt
20 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre
22 - Welch, MN - Island Event Center
23 - Fort Yates, ND - Prairie Knights Casino
24 - Deadwood, SD - Deadwood Mountain Grand
October
5 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre
6 - Suquamish, WA - Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort
7 - Arlington, WA - Angel of the Winds Casino
8 - Coquitlam, BC - Hard Rock Vancouver
10 - Penticton, BC - Penticton Trade and Event Centre
12 - Enoch, AB - - The Venue at River Cree Resort and Casino
13 - Dawson Creek, BC - Ovintiv Event Centre
16 - Lethbridge, AB - ENMAX Centre
17 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place
19 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino
20 - Moose Jaw, SK - Moose Jaw Event Center
21 - Brandon, MB - Westoba Place
23 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
24 - Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
27 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center
28 - Sault Ste. Marie, MI - Kewadin Casino
December
1 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Resort & Casino
2 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theater
5 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
6 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
8 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
12 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
14 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House
15 - Reno, NV - Nugget Casino Resort