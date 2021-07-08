BUCKCHERRY Team Up With Strüng To Raise Money For Charity; Video

Buckcherry have joined forces with the guitar string jewelry company Strüng, offering guitar string jewelry that raises money for music education.

The one of a kind, limited edition necklaces and bracelets are made from the donation of guitar strings from Buckcherry. Each unique piece is hand made in the USA. With your purchase, you will receive an official autographed authenticity card verifying the bands’ string and fans can even choose which members’ strings they want to receive.

“We are so honored to be working with the one and only Buckcherry. They are a great group of musicians and they have a die hard fan base which makes this release so exciting” says Strüng Owner, Jenny Mann.

Find the jewelry here.

Check out what band members, Kelly LeMieux, Stevie D. & Billy Rowe have to say about the new partnership: