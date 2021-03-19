BUDDERSIDE Share Circus-Themed Music Video For "Amber Alert" Feat. BUTCHER BABIES' CARLA HARVEY

Los Angeles-based quintet Budderside bridge the gap between the sexy swagger of the Sunset Strip and the soulful depths of Seattle on their forthcoming sophomore release, Spiritual Violence, out March 26 via Motörhead Music/Silver Lining Music.

Its fourth single, “Amber Alert" (featuring Carla Harvey of Butcher Babies), is out today, streaming across all digital platforms here. In the video for the song, Budderside vocalist Patrick Stone and Harvey lead viewers into a circus where the devil is the ringleader - portrayed by music personality and host of KLOS’ ‘New and Approved’ show Matt Pinfield. Watch below.

“In LA everyone wants to be a rockstar but no one wants to put the work in,” says Butcher Babies vocalist Harvey. “Patrick is a long-time friend of mine that has always shown true tenacity in going after his dreams. Both of us have picked up the pieces and started over many times to come as far as we have. I’m super proud of what he’s done with Budderside, so naturally I said yes when he asked me to feature on ‘Amber Alert.’ I had a blast throwing a little estrogen on this banger!”

“Budderside are one of the most exciting bands out of LA in a really long time,” declares Pinfield. “For my money--what rock music should be. They have the goods--a frontman with real swagger and incredible players who deliver their songs with passion, power and conviction. Visually, the band’s videos for the new album are on an unparalleled level of creativity. I was honored to be a part of their new video for the single ‘Amber Alert.’ The song’s heavy groove is complimented by the vocal duet with Budderside’s charismatic frontman Patrick Stone and Butcher Babies’ Carla Harvey, who adds a heavy, menacing yet melodic interplay with this unforgettable in-your-face rock anthem that never lets up and doesn’t disappoint.”

Spiritual Violence was recorded with legendary producer Jay Baumgardner (Bush, Godsmack, Papa Roach) and mastered by Grammy Award-winning engineer Howie Weinberg (Nirvana, The Smashing Pumpkins, Garbage). Its 10 spiritually evocative and meticulously crafted songs are thoughtfully designed to resonate, both musically and lyrically, across the world.

Pre-order Spiritual Violence here.

Tracklisting:

"Wide Awake"

"Zen"

"Amber Alert" (feat. Carla Harvey of Butcher Babies)

"Pardon Me" (feat. Phil Campbell of Motörhead)

"I’m A Man"

"Folsom Prison Blues" (Johnny Cash cover)

"Things We Do" (feat. Musyca Children’s Choir)

"Feels So Good"

"Soul Searches"

"Daygobah"

"Wide Awake" video:

"Pardon Me":

"Zen" video:

(Photo - Mathias Fau)