BUDDERSIDE Share Otherworldly Music Video For “Voices” Single

Fresh off the heels of their energetic performance at the annual Rocklahoma festival earlier this month, Hollywood-based rock outfit Budderside have today (September 17) shared an atmospheric music video with otherworldly aspects for their latest single, “Voices,” which was released digitally on September 3. The track, produced by Matt Good (Asking Alexandria, Hollywood Undead, Butcher Babies), marks the first new music from their upcoming as-yet-untitled third album due in early 2022 via oneRPM.

Budderside will next be seen performing at the iconic Sunset Strip venue, Whisky-a-Go-Go in Hollywood on Monday, September 20. Tickets available on TicketWeb.

Budderside was formed by vocalist Patrick Stone following his departure from Adler’s Appetite under the guidance of his mentor and close friend, the late Motörhead front man Lemmy Kilmister. He later enlisted a band of skilled musicians including guitarists Logan Nikolic and Sam “Bam” Koltun (Faster Pussycat, Dorothy), bassist Gabe Maska (currently appearing as Kurt Cobain in the Las Vegas 27 Show) and drummer Jeff Dewbray. Their recent sophomore album Spiritual Violence was released on March 26 via Motörhead Music/Silver Lining Music.

It was recorded with legendary producer Jay Baumgardner (Bush, Godsmack, Papa Roach) and mastered by Grammy Award-winning engineer Howie Weinberg (Nirvana, The Smashing Pumpkins, Garbage), with guest collaborations from vocalist Carla Harvey (Butcher Babies) and guitarist Phil Campbell (Motörhead).

(Photo - Mathias Fau)