BUDDERSIDE Tackle Mental Health Issues In New Single "Too Far"; Music Video

Los Angeles-based quintet, Budderside, have released their new single, “Too Far”, available today across all digital platforms. The track is taken from their upcoming summer 2022 record via oneRPM and was recorded with producer Matt Good (Asking Alexandria, Hollywood Undead).

The song gives a harrowing look into what can happen when people are pushed to the edge and things go ‘’too far.” Its music video, filmed at several iconic locations on the famed Sunset Strip including the Whisky a-Go-Go and The Rainbow Bar & Grill, can be seen below. Directed by Vicente Cordero (Industrial Films LA), it shares a visually graphic dramatization tackling mental health issues and triggers.

“We are all so close to the edge,” says vocalist Patrick Alan Stone. “Saying something kind could save a life. It’s easy to be reckless, but what we do and say can push people too far. Hollywood is the city of dreams, where they are born and die every day. I’ve seen good people murder over infidelity. I’ve lost my sister and my two closest friends to suicide over broken hearts, others to overdose--all just trying to ease the pain of a cruel world.”

“‘Too Far’ is about the struggle I’ve gone through with depression and suicidal thoughts after being f*cked over by people around me. I took that depression and turned it into rage to create a song that strips away all of the b.s. It’s a reminder to others to not push people too far, because they can snap and hurt themselves or even others. Just an honest cry for the world to do the right thing. If someone you know is in need of help, you’re not alone. Call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline (1-800-273-8255) or 911, there is help.”

Stream “Too Far” here.

Budderside will join glam metal group L.A. Guns for two shows at Count’s Vamp’d Bar & Grill in Las Vegas: tonight, December 3 and tomorrow, December 4. Their set list will include singles from their recent album Spiritual Violence, released earlier this year via Mötorhead Music/Silver Lining Music, along with previews of new material from their upcoming effort. The band appeared at Rocklahoma festival this year and previously have toured with the likes of Slayer, Anthrax and Motörhead in addition to appearing overseas at festivals including Wacken Open Air, Malmö Festival and on cruises (Motörhead’s Motörboat and Monsters Of Rock).

Budderside was formed by Stone following his stint as vocalist of Adler’s Appetite, after receiving encouragement from the late Lemmy Kilmister of Motörhead who he worked for as part of his infamous ‘road crew’ and was also a close friend. Lemmy signed them to his own label, Motörhead Music and they released their self-titled debut album in 2016.

Budderside is:

Patrick Stone – Vocals

Gabe Maska – Bass

Jeff Dewbray – Drums

Sam Koltun – Guitars

Logan Nikolic – Guitars

(Photo - George Reed)