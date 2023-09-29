Buffalo Rock City II - Hard Rock All-Stars Join Western New York Talents On KISS Tribute Album In Benefit Of Maria Love Fund; "Calling Dr. Love" Video Streaming

Buffalo Rock City II is coming October 31 to digital media and CD, and at “brick and mortar” retail record stores. BRC II is the sequel to the first Buffalo Rock City. Proceeds from the sales of BRC II are earmarked to the Maria Love Fund, a 501(c)3 charitable organization, providing immediate financial assistance to those in need.

Lifelong KISS fan and KISS THIS! founder/guitarist, John Jeffrey, has, once again, assembled a who’s who of artists, largely representing the Western New York music scene. Among the artists are original Buffalo Rock City alumni: Shawn Przybylak (drums), Gene Schmidt (guitar), Joe Teresi (guitar), Rock Rollain (bass) and Nat Peace (vocals). II features WNY “newcomers” to the studio project - Larry Kremer (drums), Kylie Velletta (vocals) & Debbie Knight (who made her first BRC appearance on 2022's, Buffalo Rock City ALIVE!). The two headlining bands returning to Buffalo Rock City II album, are tribute band, KISS THIS! and DoDriver, an all-original act, handpicked by KISS and their manager Doc McGhee, to open for KISS on the Sonic Boom tour at Darien Lake on August 13, 2010.

Another WNY artist bassist Billy Sheehan spearheads the list of international rock artists contributing to the project. The album features John Corabi (vocals), Jeff Scott Soto (vocals), John Gioeli (vocals), Jean Beauvoir (vocals), Tommy Henriksen (vocals), Tommy Denander (guitar), Howie Simon (guitar), Rafael Moreira (guitar) Deen Castronovo (drums/vocals), Steve Blaze (guitar), Philip Shouse (bass), Dave Comer (vocals) & Mitch Weissman (vocals). These "celebrity guests" have toured and recorded with Ace Frehley, Alice Cooper, Warlock, Accept, David Lee Roth, Hardline, Talas, KillSET, Gene Simmons, Journey, Ozzy Osbourne, The Hollywood Vampires, Lillian Axe, Winger, Stryper, Tesla, Michael Jackson, Motley Crue, The Dead Daisies, The Ramones, The Plasmatics, Yngwie Malmsteen, Paul Stanley, Soul Station and Beatlemania.

Mitch Weissman, who sang on Buffalo Rock City, returns with his co-write with Gene Simmons, "What You See Is What You Get." Originally demoed by Weissman and Simmons for the 1987 Ron Nevison produced KISS album, Crazy Nights, the Mitch and BCR’s producer John cleared 30-year old cobwebs to complete this special song.

Making an additional note in "KISStory," Jean Beauvoir plays a significant role, recording a brand new version of "Who Wants To Be Lonely," which he originally contributed to KISS' 1985 release, Asylum.

Buffalo Rock City II was mixed by C.Wood (Brian McKnight, Rascal Flatts, Alicia Keys, Leann Rimes, Lenny Kravitz, Justin Timberlake, Kenny G & Slash) and David Julian. Julian is an established producer and songwriter, who has written songs for Jack Russell (Great White) and Ace Frehley.

Keeping in tradition with the great KISS album covers, Kevin Conrad, the comic artist who penciled and inked the front cover of Buffalo Rock City, created a masterpiece once again - the front and back art for II. A life-long KISS fan, Kevin’s most known for ink all 31 issues of Todd McFarlane’s KISS - Psycho Circus comic book series. This new BCR II cover art depicts the KISS members that the musicians in KISS THIS! portray and personify. The cover is an homage to the iconic KISS Love Gun album artwork, featuring Buffalo's Albright Knox Art Gallery as the centerpiece.

As the first album Buffalo Rock City focused on topical/non-cock rock KISS songs, it was decided that Buffalo Rock City II, while serving a greater purpose, would focus exclusively on all the fun "love" themed songs in the catalog.

Buffalo Rock City II is available for pre-order here.

The first music video for the album, "Calling Dr. Love", filmed and directed by Joe Palumbo of Niagara River Pictures LLC) can be viewed below.

Buffalo Rock City II tracklisting:

"I Stole Your Love '89" (Johnny Gioeli & Howie Simon)

"Saint And Sinner" (DoDriver)

"Who Wants To Be Lonely" (Jean Beauvoir)

"Down On Your Knees" (John Corabi)

"Have Love Will Travel/Got Love For Sale" (Dave Comer)

"Tomorrow And Tonight" (Dave Comer)

"Love For Sale" (Billy Sheehan & Jeff Scott Soto)

"Calling Doctor Love" (KISS THIS!)

"Makin' Love" (KISS THIS!)

"Save Your Love" (Tommy Henriksen & Philip Shouse)

"Love Gun" (Deen Castronovo & Rafael Moreira)

"Shoot U Full Of Love" (Various artists)

"Exciter" (Dave Comer)

"You Love Me To Hate You" (Steve Blaze)

"I" (Dave Comer & Tommy Denander)

"Hell Or High Water" (Various artists)

"What You See Is What You Get" (Mitch Weissman)

"Calling Dr. Love" video: