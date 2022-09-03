BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE Frontman MATT TUCK Reveals 10 Records That Changed His Life

Speaking with Metal Hammer, Bullet For My Valentine frontman Matt Tuck revealed the 10 records that changed his life. Following is an excerpt from the rundown.

Pantera – Vulgar Display Of Power (1992)

Tuck: "I was about 14 or 15 when Vulgar Display Of Power came out and Pantera are just such a class band, it’s probably my favourite record by a mile. The production, the songwriting, the aggression, Dimebag’s shredding… what’s not to love? 'A New Level' is complete savagery at its best and had a huge impact on me. I was always into lots of metal bands at the time, but when I discovered Pantera there was nothing else like it, it was a kick in the nuts. They were competing with the nu-metal bands in the '90s and there were just no fucks given. An epic band."

Machine Head – Burn My Eyes (1994)

Tuck: "I remember just how much of an impact Machine Head's 'Old' had on me – I just stood dumbstruck like 'What is this? Wow!' Again, the production of it, the sound of the drums, guitar tones, the aggression… what a debut record. Burn My Eyes is probably my favourite debut record of all time. I can’t see anything else that could beat it.

That album set out unmistakeably who Machine Head were and had a huge impact on who Bullet would become – not that we tried to be them, but something about them was so heavy it inspired us. That album is why we downtuned our guitars, it’s why we worked with (producer) Colin Richardson. It’s iconic and Robb (Flynn) is still doing it today, playing three-hour sets. What is this man made of?!"

Read the complete rundown here.

Bullet For My Valentine released a deluxe version of their current, self-titled album on August 5 via Spinefarm/Search and Destroy. This extended release features four brand new tracks, plus "Stitches", a song previously only available as a Japanese exclusive. Get it here and pre-save it here. A vinyl pressing will launch on November 11.

The band recently released the new single, "No More Tears to Cry". Listen here, and below.

"We're super happy to announce our new single 'No More Tears To Cry' is out," the band says. "The song is a dark but colorful story about dealing with mental health struggles. Musically, the track is very different from the other tracks on the album and has a lot of surprises on there, including slide guitar..."

Bullet For My Valentine's seventh studio record sees the band at their heaviest and most visceral, and these additional tracks are no different, offering another round of signature blistering Bullet.

Bullet For My Valentine (Deluxe Edition) tracklisting:

"Parasite"

"Knives"

"My Reverie"

"No Happy Ever After"

"Can't Escape The Waves"

"Bastards"

"Rainbow Veins"

"Shatter"

"Paralysed"

"Death By a Thousand Cuts "

"Omen"

"Stitches"

"No More Tears"

"Step Out From the Inside"

"This Means War"

"Stitches" visualizer:

"Omen" lyric video: