BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE Live At Hellfest 2022; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

Bullet For My Valentine performed at the 2022 edition of Hellfest in Clisson, France on June 26. You can watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set below.

Setlist:

"Your Betrayal"

"Waking The Demon"

"Piece Of Me"

"Knives"

"The Last Fight"

"All These Things I Hate (Revolve Around Me)"

"4 Words (To Choke Upon)"

"Shatter"

"Over It"

"Tears Don't Fall"

"Scream Aim Fire"

Bullet For My Valentine will release a deluxe version of their current, self-titled album on July 8 via Spinefarm/Search and Destroy. This extended release features four brand new tracks, plus "Stitches", a song previously only available as a Japanese exclusive. Get it here and pre-save it here. Following the CD and digital releases, a vinyl pressing will launch on November 11.

Listen to the above mentioned "Stitches" here, and watch a visualizer video below.

Bullet For My Valentine's seventh studio record sees the band at their heaviest and most visceral, and these additional tracks are no different, offering another round of signature blistering Bullet.

Bullet For My Valentine (Deluxe Edition) tracklisting:

"Parasite"

"Knives"

"My Reverie"

"No Happy Ever After"

"Can't Escape The Waves"

"Bastards"

"Rainbow Veins"

"Shatter"

"Paralysed"

"Death By a Thousand Cuts "

"Omen"

"Stitches"

"No More Tears"

"Step Out From the Inside"

"This Means War"

"Stitches" visualizer:

"Omen" lyric video: