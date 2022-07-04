BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE Play Intimate Club Show In London; Multi-Angle Video Streaming

Kerrang! has shared pro-shot video of Bullet For My Valentine bringing the fury to The K! Pit at Blondies, the publication's favourite London dive bar. The show was put on in cooperation with Dead Man’s Fingers Rum.

"This might be the most crowdsurfers we’ve ever had in The K! Pit and it gets out of hand very quickly."

Setlist:

"Knives"

"Piece Of Me"

"Scream Aim Fire"

"Your Betrayal"

"Tears Don’t Fall"

"Waking The Demon"

Bullet For My Valentine will release a deluxe version of their current, self-titled album on July 8 via Spinefarm/Search and Destroy. This extended release features four brand new tracks, plus "Stitches", a song previously only available as a Japanese exclusive. Get it here and pre-save it here. Following the CD and digital releases, a vinyl pressing will launch on November 11.

A visualizer for the above mentioned "Stitches" can be viewed below.

Bullet For My Valentine's seventh studio record sees the band at their heaviest and most visceral, and these additional tracks are no different, offering another round of signature blistering Bullet.

Bullet For My Valentine (Deluxe Edition) tracklisting:

"Parasite"

"Knives"

"My Reverie"

"No Happy Ever After"

"Can't Escape The Waves"

"Bastards"

"Rainbow Veins"

"Shatter"

"Paralysed"

"Death By a Thousand Cuts "

"Omen"

"Stitches"

"No More Tears"

"Step Out From the Inside"

"This Means War"

"Stitches" visualizer:

"Omen" lyric video: