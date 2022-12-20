BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE Premier Official Music Video For "No More Tears To Cry"

Bullet For My Valentine have released an official music video for "No More Tears To Cry", featured on the deluxe edition of the band's self-titled album, released on CD and digitally back in August via Spinefarm/Search and Destroy. A vinyl pressing was issued in November. The extended release features four brand new tracks, plus "Stitches", a song previously only available as a Japanese exclusive.

About "No More Tears to Cry", the band previously said: "The song is a dark but colorful story about dealing with mental health struggles. Musically, the track is very different from the other tracks on the album and has a lot of surprises on there, including slide guitar..."

Bullet For My Valentine's seventh studio record sees the band at their heaviest and most visceral, and these additional tracks are no different, offering another round of signature blistering Bullet.

Bullet For My Valentine (Deluxe Edition) tracklisting:

"Parasite"

"Knives"

"My Reverie"

"No Happy Ever After"

"Can't Escape The Waves"

"Bastards"

"Rainbow Veins"

"Shatter"

"Paralysed"

"Death By a Thousand Cuts"

"Omen"

"Stitches"

"No More Tears"

"Step Out From the Inside"

"This Means War"

"Stitches" visualizer:

"Omen" lyric video: