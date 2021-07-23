BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE Premier "Parasite" Music Video

Bullet For My Valentine will release their self-titled, seventh album, Bullet For My Valentine, on October 22 via Spinefarm /Search & Destroy. The band have released "Parasite", the second single from the album. Watch the video below.

"For 'Parasite', we just wanted to let the song rip," says director Fiona Garden. "The intensity and fury of the track tears along, pure performance and vitality. Along the way, in a world defined by blinding light and the phenomenal graphic work of artist Carl Addy, we see this new infinite incarnation of the avatar aM cuts being ritualistically infected and drawn further into limitless oblivion. No locusts were harmed in the making of this video."

The band comments, "'Parasite' is an absolute RAGER from start to finish!!! Easily one of the gnarliest tracks we've ever written - we couldn't be more stoked to finally get it out there."

Bullet For My Valentine follows the success of their last album, 2018's Gravity, which saw the metal juggernauts’ catalogue surpass 1 Billion (yes, with a B!) streams in the US. That accomplishment solidifies Bullet's hard-earned status as one of the most elite bands in the hard rock scene.

On the last cycle, Bullet For My Valentine played their biggest shows to date, including a UK arena tour and a massive show at London's Alexandra Palace. But this time around, the band has taken things back to basics. Bullet For My Valentine is stacked with squealing solos and monstrous riffs that will delight fans - both new and old.

"I think it's the most ferocious side of Bullet For My Valentine that I've ever known," says lead guitarist Michael "Padge" Paget. "It's time for us to put out a really angry, heavy, aggressive record. I just can't wait to grimace on stage!"

Matt Tuck began writing the album in September 2019 before the Coronavirus pandemic brought things screeching to a halt in early 2020. But in June 2020, Tuck and long-time producer, Carl Bown, who co-produced the band's 2015 album, Venom, and produced and mixed Gravity, picked up the pace again. Together, they hunkered down at Treehouse Studio in Chesterfield, where the remainder of the album was written.

Aptly self-titled, the band has triumphed, creating an album that will cements its place in the metal pantheon.

Pre-orders for Bullet For My Valentine's seventh studio album are now live, with an instant download of both "Parasite" and first single, "Knives," and special bundle options, including a unique clipping from the backdrop used on the bands Venom world tour from 2015 – 2017, t-shirts, hoodies, gold & silver cassettes, and limited vinyl. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Parasite"

"Knives"

"My Reverie"

"No Happy Ever After"

"Can't Escape The Waves"

"Bastards"

"Rainbow Veins"

"Shatter"

"Paralysed"

"Death By a Thousand Cuts"

"Knives" video:

Lineup:

Matt Tuck - Vocals + Rhythm Guitar

Michael "Padge" Paget - Lead Guitar

Jamie Mathias - Bass

Jason Bowld - Drums