BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE - Pro-Shot Video Of January 2023 Paris Show Streaming

Courtesy of World Music Stream, pro-shot footage of Bullet For My Valentine's entire show at l'Olympia in Paris, France on January 31st can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Knives"

"Over It"

"Piece Of Me"

"4 Words (To Choke Upon)"

"You Want A Battle? (Here's A War)"

"Hearts Burst Into Fire"

"The Last Fight"

"Shatter"

"All These Things I Hate (Revolve Around Me)"

"Scream Aim Fire"

"Suffocating Under Words of Sorrow (What Can I Do)"

"Rainbow Veins"

"Don't Need You"

"Death By A Thousand Cuts"

"Your Betrayal"

"Tears Don't Fall"

"Waking the Demon"

After hitting the spring 2023 festival circuit and a spate of headline dates in the US, UK juggernauts Bullet For My Valentine will return to North America for a proper and long-awaited headline tour this fall.

The tour kicks off on October 8 in Montreal and runs through November 10 in Orlando. Of Mice & Men and Vended will serve as support. Tickets

go on sale on Friday, July 28 at 10 AM, local time. Get tickets here.

It's the band's first full North American headline run since before the COVID-19 pandemic and is a welcome return to venues!

"After five long years, we're finally heading back to the USA and Canada for a proper headline tour," states frontman Matt Tuck. "We cannot wait to play and see you all again - it's been far too long."

Tour dates:

October

8 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus

10 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

12 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

13 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

15 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

18 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

19 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

21 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

22 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

24 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

26 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballrom

28 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater

29 - San Diego, CA - SOMA Mainstage

31 - Los Angles, CA - The Wiltern

November

1 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

2 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center

4 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center At Tech Port

5 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas

7 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

8 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans

10 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando