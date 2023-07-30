BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE - Pro-Shot Video Of January 2023 Paris Show Streaming
July 30, 2023, 32 minutes ago
Courtesy of World Music Stream, pro-shot footage of Bullet For My Valentine's entire show at l'Olympia in Paris, France on January 31st can be viewed below.
The setlist was as follows:
"Knives"
"Over It"
"Piece Of Me"
"4 Words (To Choke Upon)"
"You Want A Battle? (Here's A War)"
"Hearts Burst Into Fire"
"The Last Fight"
"Shatter"
"All These Things I Hate (Revolve Around Me)"
"Scream Aim Fire"
"Suffocating Under Words of Sorrow (What Can I Do)"
"Rainbow Veins"
"Don't Need You"
"Death By A Thousand Cuts"
"Your Betrayal"
"Tears Don't Fall"
"Waking the Demon"
After hitting the spring 2023 festival circuit and a spate of headline dates in the US, UK juggernauts Bullet For My Valentine will return to North America for a proper and long-awaited headline tour this fall.
The tour kicks off on October 8 in Montreal and runs through November 10 in Orlando. Of Mice & Men and Vended will serve as support. Tickets
go on sale on Friday, July 28 at 10 AM, local time. Get tickets here.
It's the band's first full North American headline run since before the COVID-19 pandemic and is a welcome return to venues!
"After five long years, we're finally heading back to the USA and Canada for a proper headline tour," states frontman Matt Tuck. "We cannot wait to play and see you all again - it's been far too long."
Tour dates:
October
8 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus
10 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
12 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
13 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
15 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
18 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora
19 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
21 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
22 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
24 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
26 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballrom
28 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater
29 - San Diego, CA - SOMA Mainstage
31 - Los Angles, CA - The Wiltern
November
1 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
2 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center
4 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center At Tech Port
5 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas
7 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston
8 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans
10 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando