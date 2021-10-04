BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE Release Trippy Music Video For New Single "Rainbow Veins"

Bullet For My Valentine will release their self-titled, seventh album, Bullet For My Valentine, on November 5 via Spinefarm /Search & Destroy. A music video for the new single, "Rainbow Veins", can be seen below. Stream the song here.

Arguably their most stunning yet, this new music video completes a collection of visceral and instinctive clips honed by creative director, Fiona Garden. Garden and singer/guitarist Matt Tuck have worked closely and intensely across all accompanying imagery around Bullet For My Valentine's upcoming seventh studio album, marking a distinct visual era for the band.

On the new album: "I think it's the most ferocious side of Bullet For My Valentine that I've ever known," says lead guitarist Michael "Padge" Paget. "It's time for us to put out a really angry, heavy, aggressive record. I just can't wait to grimace on stage!"

Matt Tuck began writing the album in September 2019 before the Coronavirus pandemic brought things screeching to a halt in early 2020. But in June 2020, Tuck and long-time producer, Carl Bown, who co-produced the band's 2015 album, Venom, and produced and mixed Gravity, picked up the pace again. Together, they hunkered down at Treehouse Studio in Chesterfield, where the remainder of the album was written.

Pre-orders for Bullet For My Valentine's seventh studio album are now live, with instant downloads of "Rainbow Veins", "Parasite", "Knives", and "Shatter", and special bundle options, including a unique clipping from the backdrop used on the bands Venom world tour from 2015 – 2017, t-shirts, hoodies, gold & silver cassettes, and limited vinyl. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Parasite"

"Knives"

"My Reverie"

"No Happy Ever After"

"Can't Escape The Waves"

"Bastards"

"Rainbow Veins"

"Shatter"

"Paralysed"

"Death By a Thousand Cuts"

"Shatter" video:

"Parasite" video:

"Knives" video:

Lineup:

Matt Tuck - Vocals + Rhythm Guitar

Michael "Padge" Paget - Lead Guitar

Jamie Mathias - Bass

Jason Bowld - Drums