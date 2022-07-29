BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE Streaming New Single "No More Tears"

Bullet For My Valentine will release a deluxe version of their current, self-titled album on August 5 via Spinefarm/Search and Destroy. This extended release features four brand new tracks, plus "Stitches", a song previously only available as a Japanese exclusive. Get it here and pre-save it here. Following the CD and digital releases, a vinyl pressing will launch on November 11.

Today, they have released the new single, "No More Tears to Cry". Listen here, and below.

"We're super happy to announce our new single 'No More Tears To Cry' is out," the band says. "The song is a dark but colorful story about dealing with mental health struggles. Musically, the track is very different from the other tracks on the album and has a lot of surprises on there, including slide guitar..."

Bullet For My Valentine's seventh studio record sees the band at their heaviest and most visceral, and these additional tracks are no different, offering another round of signature blistering Bullet.

Bullet For My Valentine (Deluxe Edition) tracklisting:

"Parasite"

"Knives"

"My Reverie"

"No Happy Ever After"

"Can't Escape The Waves"

"Bastards"

"Rainbow Veins"

"Shatter"

"Paralysed"

"Death By a Thousand Cuts "

"Omen"

"Stitches"

"No More Tears"

"Step Out From the Inside"

"This Means War"

"Stitches" visualizer:

"Omen" lyric video: