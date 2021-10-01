BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE Streaming New Single "Rainbow Veins"

Bullet For My Valentine will release their self-titled, seventh album, Bullet For My Valentine, on November 5 via Spinefarm /Search & Destroy. The new single, "Rainbow Veins", can be heard here, and below. A video for the song will be released on Monday, October 4.

On the new album: "I think it's the most ferocious side of Bullet For My Valentine that I've ever known," says lead guitarist Michael "Padge" Paget. "It's time for us to put out a really angry, heavy, aggressive record. I just can't wait to grimace on stage!"

Matt Tuck began writing the album in September 2019 before the Coronavirus pandemic brought things screeching to a halt in early 2020. But in June 2020, Tuck and long-time producer, Carl Bown, who co-produced the band's 2015 album, Venom, and produced and mixed Gravity, picked up the pace again. Together, they hunkered down at Treehouse Studio in Chesterfield, where the remainder of the album was written.

Pre-orders for Bullet For My Valentine's seventh studio album are now live, with instant downloads of "Rainbow Veins", "Parasite", "Knives", and "Shatter", and special bundle options, including a unique clipping from the backdrop used on the bands Venom world tour from 2015 – 2017, t-shirts, hoodies, gold & silver cassettes, and limited vinyl. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Parasite"

"Knives"

"My Reverie"

"No Happy Ever After"

"Can't Escape The Waves"

"Bastards"

"Rainbow Veins"

"Shatter"

"Paralysed"

"Death By a Thousand Cuts"

"Shatter" video:

"Parasite" video:

"Knives" video:

Lineup:

Matt Tuck - Vocals + Rhythm Guitar

Michael "Padge" Paget - Lead Guitar

Jamie Mathias - Bass

Jason Bowld - Drums