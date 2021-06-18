BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE To Release New Self-Titled Album In October; "Knives" Music Video Streaming

Bullet For My Valentine will release their self-titled, seventh album, Bullet For My Valentine, on October 22 via Spinefarm /Search & Destroy, and sees the band open a bold new chapter. It's easily their heaviest, fiercest album so far. Watch the video for the new single "Knives," directed by Fiona Garden, below.

"This is the beginning of Bullet 2.0," says vocalist and lead guitarist Matt Tuck. "It signifies where we are right now. The music is fresh, it's aggressive, it's more visceral and passionate than it's ever been."

Bullet For My Valentine follows the success of their last album, 2018's Gravity, which saw the metal juggernauts’ catalogue surpass 1 Billion (yes, with a B!) streams in the US. That accomplishment solidifies Bullet's hard-earned status as one of the most elite bands in the hard rock scene.

On the last cycle, Bullet For My Valentine played their biggest shows to date, including a UK arena tour and a massive show at London's Alexandra Palace. But this time around, the band has taken things back to basics. Bullet For My Valentine is stacked with squealing solos and monstrous riffs that will delight fans - both new and old.

"I think it's the most ferocious side of Bullet For My Valentine that I've ever known," says lead guitarist Michael "Padge" Paget. "It's time for us to put out a really angry, heavy, aggressive record. I just can't wait to grimace on stage!"

"I wanted to come out guns blazing, fucking middle fingers flying, and just go for the throat," agrees Tuck. "I think this is a far more aggressive, intense part of Bullet For My Valentine. It's always been there. I've just never opened the floodgates on it. I want to take people's heads off in a metaphorical way."

True to their word, the first single, "Knives," arrives like a punch in the face.

Tuck began writing the album in September 2019 before the Coronavirus pandemic brought things screeching to a halt in early 2020. But in June 2020, Tuck and long-time producer, Carl Bown, who co-produced the band's 2015 album, Venom, and produced and mixed Gravity, picked up the pace again. Together, they hunkered down at Treehouse Studio in Chesterfield, where the remainder of the album was written.

Aptly self-titled, the band has triumphed, creating an album that will cements its place in the metal pantheon.

Pre-orders for Bullet For My Valentine's seventh studio album are now live, with an instant download of the first single, "Knives," and special bundle options, including a unique clipping from the backdrop used on the bands Venom world tour from 2015 – 2017, t-shirts, hoodies, gold & silver cassettes, and limited vinyl. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Parasite"

"Knives"

"My Reverie"

"No Happy Ever After"

"Can't Escape The Waves"

"Bastards"

"Rainbow Veins"

"Shatter"

"Paralysed"

"Death By a Thousand Cuts"

"Knives" video:

In addition to all the existing hits, fans will get the chance to hear new music live for the first time this Sunday when the band make history by headlining the Download Festival Pilot at Donington Park on June 18-20.

Lineup:

Matt Tuck - Vocals + Rhythm Guitar

Michael "Padge" Paget - Lead Guitar

Jamie Mathias - Bass

Jason Bowld - Drums