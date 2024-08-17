BUMBLEFOOT, TOBIAS FORGE, JOHN 5, MARK MORTON And More Play Their Favourite Riffs On Acoustic Guitar (Video)
Loudwire has shared a new Gear Factor compilation video. Check it out below.
Loudwire: "We don't typically think of how riffs by artists like Van Halen, Black Sabbath and Iron Maiden might sound on an acoustic guitar. Find out from artists like Tobias Forge, Mark Morton and Mark Tremonti, all of whom translate their favorite riffs to acoustic in this video."