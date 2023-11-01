BURDEN OF GRIEF Debut "A Daydream Of Sorrow" Music Video

German death / thrash metal band, Burden Of Grief, have released a video for "A Daydream Of Sorrow", the new single from their upcoming eighth studio album, Destination Dystopia, vailable on November 24 via Massacre Records.

Pre-order the album here, and watch the new video below:

On Destination Dystopia, Burden Of Grief focused on their years of experience to combine their strengths and put them into ten riff monsters that are bursting with energy, great melodies and pure heaviness. First and foremost, you'll get the thrash and melodic death treatment, but you'll also find a plethora of elements that go way beyond what these musical drawers are all about. Expect killer grooves, classic twin-guitar solos, as well as the return of the old-school Hammond organ. Kristian "Kohle" Kohlmannslehner and his assistant Daniel Claar took care of the drum recordings, mixing and mastering of the album at the Kohlekeller Studios (Hämatom, Powerwolf, Aborted), and they made sure that Destination Dystopia is the tightest and heaviest album Burden Of Grief has ever released.

Tracklisting:

"World Under Attack"

"A Daydream Of Sorrow"

"Exposed To The Dark"

"Downfall"

"Fevered Dreams"

"The Devil's Bride"

"Mass Murder Society"

"Destination Dystopia"

"Fall Into Oblivion"

"My Suicide"

"Fevered Dreams" video: