BURDEN OF GRIEF Return With Fierce New Single "Fevered Dreams", Off Upcoming Studio Album Destination Dystopia

German death / thrash metal band, Burden Of Grief, have announced the release of their eighth studio album, titled Destination Dystopia. Available as CD, Ltd. Vinyl LP and Digital formats on November 24, 2023 through Massacre Records, the album pre-sale is now available at this location.

It's their first offering in more than five long years. Five years, in which so much has happened in the world that Burden Of Grief were forced to refer to it lyrically and musically. Reinforced by the two new members Dominik Hellmuth (guitars) and Manuel Lüke (drums), they now present the strongest, heaviest and most varied album in the almost 30-year band history.

Give ear, as Burden Of Grief have just unleashed a music video for their first single, the fierce "Fevered Dreams".

"This is the very first song we wrote for the new album and it's also the first song written by our new guitarist Dome," comments the band. "The last time that a Burden Of Grieg song wasn't written by our band founder Philipp, or by our longtime guitarist Joe, who unfortunately left the band in 2021 after 15 years, was in 2003. Therefore 'Fevered Dreams' has actually a special status for us. Nevertheless, it fits in perfectly with our previous works."

On Destination Dystopia, Burden Of Grief focused on their years of experience to combine their strengths and put them into ten riff monsters that are bursting with energy, great melodies and pure heaviness. First and foremost, you'll get the thrash and melodic death treatment, but you'll also find a plethora of elements that go way beyond what these musical drawers are all about. Expect killer grooves, classic twin-guitar solos, as well as the return of the old-school Hammond organ. Kristian "Kohle" Kohlmannslehner and his assistant Daniel Claar took care of the drum recordings, mixing and mastering of the album at the Kohlekeller Studios (Hämatom, Powerwolf, Aborted), and they made sure that Destination Dystopia is the tightest and heaviest album Burden Of Grief has ever released.

Tracklisting:

"World Under Attack"

"A Daydream Of Sorrow"

"Exposed To The Dark"

"Downfall"

"Fevered Dreams"

"The Devil's Bride"

"Mass Murder Society"

"Destination Dystopia"

"Fall Into Oblivion"

"My Suicide"

For further details, visit Burden Of Grief on Facebook.