BURDEN OF THE SKY Release “The Flood” Official Music Video

Burden Of The Sky released the official music video for their single "The Flood." The band will be touring on Sevendust’s Animosity Tour in September.

"When we began writing 'The Flood' we were in a dark headspace. We were angry and mournful after the passing of our guitarist and founding member Bradford Shaw. Our only goal was to write a song that we could pour our soul and emotions into in honor of our fallen brother. Once we had a demo put together, we reached out to Blake (SAUL) and Morgan (Sevendust) and told them our story. We asked them to contribute their own experiences and emotions to the song and the result was better than we could have ever asked for," says Scottie James.

He adds, “'The Flood' is symbolic of all of the struggles in life, our demons that try to bring us down and swallow us whole; the ever-looming darkness and misery that is held back by our own will that inevitably will come crashing through the second we let our guard down. This song is our way of saying we will stand our ground — strong, fierce, and determined — in solidarity against anything life throws our way; even though we know we cannot win, we will fight for what we believe in until our last breath."

Burden Of The Sky is an alternative metal band hailing from Bloomington, IL. Formed in 2012 by Josh Appel and the late Brad Shaw, the band has built itself as one of the most well-known bands in the Midwest. Led by lead singer Scottie James and guitarist Josh Appel, the band has performed across the Midwest and beyond with many of today’s hottest active rock bands. With a lineup rounded out by drummer Rick Streeter, bassist Dustin Tritsch, guitarist and backing vocalist TJ Duckwiler, and keyboardist Mike Mahoney, “BOTS” regularly leaves fans begging for more once they leave the stage.

Having hit the stage with acts such as Sevendust, Ice Nine Kills, A Day To Remember, I Prevail, Nothing More, Asking Alexandria and more, the band continues to show they belong on the big stage. Their debut album, Cinis Ad Cinis, featured the single “Same Old Page”, which has amassed millions of streams since its 2017 release. Sophomore album Sine Timore was led by “Sirens”, which was featured on many top Spotify playlists, gaining over a million streams. Most recently, the band released a cover of Ellie Goulding’s “Lights”, as well as original single “Whiteout”, which was featured on Apple Music’s “Breaking Hard Rock” playlist.

2022 will bring multiple single releases that were produced and co-written with the likes of Morgan Rose (Sevendust) and Ricky Armellino (Ice Nine Kills, Hawk), including the newest single “The Flood” featuring Rose and Blake Bedsaul (Saul).

Dates:

September

9 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock-Fest

10 - Cherokee, NC - The Event Center at Harrah’s

12 - Elmira, NY - The L

13 - Portland, ME - Aura

15 - New York, NY - The Palladium

16 - Sayreville, NJ - The Starland Ballroom

17 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino

18 - Reading, PA - Reverb

20 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

22 - McHenry, IL - The Vixen

23 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theater

24 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

26 - Charleston, SC - The Music Farm

28 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - The Culture Room

29 - Tampa, FL - Janus Landing

30 - Destin, FL - Club LA

October

1 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

Burden Of The Sky is:

Scottie James - Lead Vocals

Josh Appel - Guitar

TJ Duckwiler - Guitar/Vocals

Rick Streeter - Drums

Dustin Tritsch - Bass

Mike Mahoney - Keys