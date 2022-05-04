BURIED REALM Releases “Poison Palace” Single Feat. OBSCURA, FINNTROLL Members

Colorado’s Buried Realm has a third album coming out, and like its two predecessors, it is chock full of heavy riffs, whiplash-inducing drums, and solos performed by a multitude of talented guests from around the world. This latest, self-titled offering has a third single entitled “Poison Palace”, which features the furious guitar work of Obscura’s Christian Münzner and drums by Heikki Saari (Finntroll). The man behind the project, Josh Dummer explains the track:

“It is the most abrasive and intense Buried Realm song. Lyrically, it is about people becoming chemically dependent, believing there is no other cure for their ailments. Ultimately, driving people to the point of mind-warping insanity.”

It is fitting that Münzner took up guitar duties on this track, it is a violent display of adrenaline and devastatingly heavy solos. Throughout the rest of the album, guests include musicians such as Dan Swanö and Christopher Amott (Dark Tranquillity, ex-Arch Enemy).

Dummer, who writes and performs all the music aside from drums, which are performed by Heikki Saari, says that his writing process usually stems from a riff/melody or beat. He quickly scratches tracks from what he hears to get the ideas down. Then he sorts through the files and builds them up in a DAW.

Previously, Buried Realm has released Embodiment Of The Divine in 2020 and The Ichor Carcinoma in 2017. All three albums have parallels both musically and lyrically and feature some of the same guests. On this third album, the biggest difference would be much better production.

With a gamut of musical influences ranging from Opeth to Kreator to Symphony X to old-school hair metal, Buried Realm is recommended for fans of Scar Symmetry, Children of Bodom, and Nevermore.

The self-titled album will be available on June 3, 2022.

Tracklisting:

"Entrance"

"Spectral Light"

"Poison Palace"

"The Iron Flame"

"Witch Bones"

"Where the Armless Phantoms Glide"

"Elder Gods"

"Quicksand Memory"

"He’s Back (The Man Behind the Mask)" (Alice Cooper cover)

"Poison Palace":

"Quicksand Memory":

"Spectral Light" lyric video:

Recording credits:

- All songs performed by: Josh Dummer

- All songs written by: Josh Dummer

- Produced by: Josh Dummer

- Mixed by: Ronnie Björnström

- Mastered by: Ronnie Björnström

- Album Artwork by: Pär Olofsson

Album band lineup:

- Josh Dummer - All instruments and vocals

- Heikki Saari - Drums

Guest performances:

- Bob Katsionis (Witch Bones)

- Christian Münzner (Poison Palace)

- Christofer Malmström (Elder Gods)

- Christopher Amott (The Iron Flame/ Quicksand Memory)

- Dan Swanö (Where the Armless Phantoms Glide)

- Dean Arnold (Spectral Light, Primalfrost)