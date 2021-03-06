BURN DOWN EDEN Release Official Video For "Sadomasochists From Beyond The Grave"

German melodic death metal band Burn Down Eden has released the official music video for "Sadomasochists From Beyond the Grave".

With "Sadomasochists From Beyond The Grave", the band is opening their third album in typical Burn Down Eden style. Fast melodic leads and brutal riffs combined with angry growls and rapid blast beats. This is what they love, this is what they do. The band gives credit to the Hellraiser movies, a beloved genre for lead guitarist William.

With their self-titled third album, Burn Down Eden pick up where they left off with their second album, Liberticidal, and even put a shovel on it again. The band continues to focus on the catchy choruses and melodies, brute, fiddly riffs and modulations, as well as rapid solos and classical elements. Nevertheless, all in all the third album seems to be more mature. And yet they also like to leave the genre and play happily with all elements from black to prog metal.

With Burn Down Eden, the guys make it crystal clear, that they are THE next big thing in the matter of melo-death from Germany. Kernkraftritter Records is convinced, "We will welcome Burn Down Eden to lots of festival stages in the post-corona times."

Burn Down Eden artwork and tracklisting:

"Sadomasochists From Beyond The Grave"

"A Prepper's Prophecy"

"Bizarre Circus"

"A Bloody Pool Of Angels"

"Witch's Scorn"

"Abducted Reality"

"Hurricane Of Greed"

"Law Enforcement Ubermensch"

"The Five Horsemen"

"Encounters Of The Unkind"

"A Prepper's Prophecy":

"The Five Horsemen":

Pre-order your copy of Burn Down Eden now at this location.