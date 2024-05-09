BURN DOWN EDEN Unveil "Blood Splattered Symphony" Video

Blackened / technical death metal band Burn Down Eden have unleashed another absolute belter! “Blood Splattered Symphony” tells the tale of a baroque piano virtuoso, who draws his inspiration from killing people, and keeping their body parts as trophies and a source of creativity.

Watch as this twisted pianist performs himself into ecstasy, and proceeds to rage through the theater, in search of his next muse. A living nightmare has been composed!

With its high tempo, lethal blast beats, and epic neoclassical guitar shredding, “Blood Splattered Symphony” stands out as the wildest track on Dismal, the new EP, available now, from Burn Down Eden.

Dismal artwork and tracklisting:

"Reap The Apocalypse"

"Death Of A Songbird"

"Blood Splattered Symphony"

"Aim For The Stars"

"The War Within"

