BURNING RAIN’s KEITH ST. JOHN Announces Rain Is Burning UK Acoustic Tour Feat. JACK FROST

Burning Rain founding member Keith St. John, also widely known for his time with Montrose, Lynch Mob, Tracii's L.A. Guns, Nazareth, and currently with Kingdom Come and the Las Vegas hit show Raiding The Rock Vault, will embark on the acoustic Rain Is Burning tour this October with Jack Frost (Savatage, Aldo Nova, Joey Belladonna, Seven Witches) to bring the music of Burning Rain and a whole lot more from his career back to the UK for the first time since 2019.

The duo will perform favorites from Burning Rain’s four studio albums as well as Montrose, Kingdom Come, Lynch Mob, and several of their favorite deep cuts from other affiliated and much loved iconic hard rock bands.

Burning Rain was established in 1998 by Doug Aldrich and Keith St. John. Since just after their initial tour from their first record, St. John spent 12 years with the latest version of the American rock band Montrose, with Ronnie Montrose filling Sammy Hagar’s shoes. Sammy notably endorsed St. John as “The only other singer that can properly deliver these songs in a big arena.” In the mid 2000’s St. John met former Dokken guitarist George Lynch through a mutual agent in Los Angeles, and Keith wound up also singing on several tours for Lynch Mob, as well as writing and singing on Lynch’s Kill All Control album. Notably, St. John has also toured with The Neal Schon Band, Sweet, and The Howard Leese Brigade.

In 2019, Keith St. John and Doug Aldrich toured 19 European cities in the UK, France, Sweden, Austria, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Italy, Finland, and Holland for their recently released Burning Rain record, Face The Music. St. John, who greatly misses performing those songs, decided it was time to come back and visit the land of so many of his favorite fans and friends, The United Kingdom.

Notably, St. John and Frost recently co-wrote two songs and videos for the Brothers In Arms Album on Deko Records - "Bitch Is Crazy" and "Make You Mine" which can be seen below.

These dates in October mark a welcome return for one of rock’s finest voices, and a chance for fans to hear an incredible set of songs delivered in a fun, fresh, and magical way. Don’t miss Keith St. John with Jack Frost on the Rain Is Burning Acoustic Duo Tour this October.

VIP Packages for this tour are available at KeithStJohn.com and include:

Prime Up Front Seating, Exclusive Meet and Greet with the Band before the show, optional Exclusive Access to Soundcheck, Signed Poster, Signed 8 x 10 Photo.

Guitar Picks, and Photos with the Band on Your Cell Phone.

