BURNING WITCHES Announce Free Streaming Concert On New Album Release Day

Heavy metal coven, Burning Witches, have announced that they will stream a release show for their new album, The Witch Of The North, on Friday, May 28 at 8 PM, CET. The stream will be free of charge and accessible for fans all over the world. However, if you want to show the band your support, you will be given the opportunity to buy different kinds of 'support tickets'. So, mark the date in your calendars and prepare to get blown away once more by one of the most exciting new bands in heavy metal today.

Release Show Live Stream

Friday, May 28, 2021

8 PM, CET - 7 PM, GMT - 2 PM, US Eastern - 11 AM, US Pacific

You can access the stream here.

Burning Witches comment: "We want to give the release of our new album The Witch Of The North a special kick, by uniting all our fans worldwide for a free stream on this special day! Let’s make it a day to remember! Tune in on the 28th of May for this online concert, it will be a magical night on release day! Thanks for the great support - we hope to meet you all on tour very soon! Your favorite Witches!"

The Witch Of The North can be pre-ordered in various formats here.

Tracklisting:

"Winter's Wrath"

"The Witch Of the North"

"Tainted Ritual"

"We Stand As One"

"Flight Of The Valkyries"

"The Circle Of Five"

"Lady Of The Woods"

"Thrall"

"Omen"

"Nine Worlds"

"For Eternity"

"Dragon's Dream"

"Eternal Frost"

"The Witch Of The North" video:

"Flight Of The Valkyries" visualizer:

(Photo - Kevin Grab)