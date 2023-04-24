BURNING WITCHES Offer Insight Into Writing Process For The Dark Tower Album; "The Witches & HR Giger" Video Streaming

Burning Witches will release their fifth studio album, The Dark Tower, on May 5 via Napalm Records. In the new video below, the band invite you to hear more insight about the writing process for The Dark Tower. Check out their visit to the HR Giger museum and learn more about how the album came to be.

Burning Witches set the world ablaze, ushering in a new wave of heavy metal.

On fifteen energetic tracks, Burning Witches ring the bells for a midnight mass in smoky-warm bars. “World On Fire” first gets the listener’s pulse pumping due to the rising tension of flashy guitar work, before melodic six-string solos unite with unbeatable guitar onslaughts and sophisticated drum attacks - underlining conjuring vocal lines that call out for an evening zombie dance! Restless and intense, the fierce women of Burning Witches shred their instruments on The Dark Tower like no other, but with the soft mid-tempo track “Tomorrow”, the witches settle down to gather their strength for just a moment. Bittersweet melodies float up to the sky like weightless feathers, carrying a message of five confident women. Ready again to gradually increase the tempo, “Heart Of Ice” and “Arrow Of Time” ensnare with extravagant guitar tapping and heroic vocals by Laura, while “The Lost Souls” merges devilish staccato and legato riffs, creating an ominous atmosphere amid the bewitching screams of the five Swiss enchantresses. With their new studio album, Burning Witches not only bring back the glory days of heavy metal, but push it beyond - trapping the soul of each listener with energetic performances on The Dark Tower.

The Dark Tower will be available in the following formats:

- Wooden Box Edition: Digisleeve, Bonus CD Cardboard Sleeve, Bonus 7" Vinyl in Black & Logo Beanie

- 2 LP Gatefold Edition in White Red Blue Splatter with Logo Patch & Cover Art Slipmat (strictly limited to 500 copies worldwide)

- 2 LP Gatefold Edition in Marbled Blue Black – D-Side Logo Etching (strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide)

- 2 LP Gatefold Edition in Transparent Red – D-Side Logo Etching (strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide)

- 2 LP Gatefold Edition in Crystal Clear – D-Side Logo Etching (strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide)

- 2 LP Gatefold Edition in Picture – D-Side Logo Etching (strictly limited to 100 copies worldwide)

- 2 LP Gatefold Edition in Black – D-Side Logo Etching

- 6 Page Digisleeve Patch & Signed Booklet (GSA exclusive, strictly limited to 300 copies)

- 6 Page Digisleeve & Shirt

- 6 Page Digisleeve

- Tape Edition - Red with white print

- Full Digital Album

Pre-order here.

The Dark Tower tracklisting:

"Rise Of Darkness"

"Unleash The Beast"

"Renegade"

"Evil Witch"

"World On Fire"

"Tomorrow"

"House Of Blood"

"The Dark Tower"

"Heart Of Ice"

"Arrow Of Time"

"Doomed To Die"

"Into The Unknown"

"The Lost Souls"

"Unleash The Beast" video:

“The Dark Tower” video:

Lineup:

Laura Guldemond - Vocals

Romana Kalkuhl - Guitars

Courtney Cox – Guitars (stand in/special guest)

Larissa Ernst - Guitars

Jeanine Grob - Bass

Lala Frischknecht - Drums

(Photo - Martin Rahn)