BURNING WITCHES Premier "We Stand As One" Music Video

June 2, 2021, 23 minutes ago

news heavy metal burning witches

Heavy metal coven, Burning Witches, have released a video for "We Stand As One", featured on their new album, The Witch Of The North, out now via Nuclear Blast. Watch the clip below, and order the album in various formats here.

Tracklisting:

"Winter's Wrath"
"The Witch Of the North"
"Tainted Ritual"
"We Stand As One"
"Flight Of The Valkyries"
"The Circle Of Five"
"Lady Of The Woods"
"Thrall"
"Omen"
"Nine Worlds"
"For Eternity"
"Dragon's Dream"
"Eternal Frost"

"We Stand As One" video:

"The Witch Of The North" video:

"Flight Of The Valkyries" visualizer:



