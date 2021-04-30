BURNING WITCHES Release Official Video For New Album Title Track "The Witch Of The North"

Today, Swiss/Dutch heavy metal coven, Burning Witches, unleash the title track of their upcoming new studio album, "The Witch Of The North," and their first ever high-quality music video to go along with it. The band has issued the following statement:

"It was a big dream of us, to finally produce a video clip with an acclaimed company like Grupa 13 and a bit of a bigger budget. The title track of the new album was the perfect song to transpose visually, it is not a typical single, it is more of an epic grower. This way we have visually reflected the song for eternity! We hope you will love it as much as we do!”

The Witch Of The North can be pre-ordered in various formats here.

Tracklisting:

"Winter's Wrath"

"The Witch Of the North"

"Tainted Ritual"

"We Stand As One"

"Flight Of The Valkyries"

"The Circle Of Five"

"Lady Of The Woods"

"Thrall"

"Omen"

"Nine Worlds"

"For Eternity"

"Dragon's Dream"

"Eternal Frost"

"Flight Of The Valkyries" visualizer: