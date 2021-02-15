BURNING WITCHES To Release The Witch Of The North Album In May; Details Revealed

Less than a year after the release of their last record, Swiss heavy metal band, Burning Witches, announce the May 28 release of their new album, The Witch Of The North, via Nuclear Blast Records.

Says the band: "The cover was created by Chilean artist Claudio Bergamin Art (Judas Priest's Firepower and Battle Beast a.o.) and it sets the mood for the enthralling journey through enchanted forests, bewitched tales and across snow-capped mountain tops!"

Claudio says about his creation: "The one and only Schmier, from Destruction, reached out to me to ask if I'd be interested in doing the new Burning Witches album cover. Needless to say I was delighted to jump on board. The band had a very unique concept so it took me a couple of weeks to come up with an idea I was happy with. They wanted a classic looking illustration; pretty much in the vibe of Ken Kelly and Frank Frazetta. The Forest Witch was inspired by The Ents from 'The Lord of the Rings Trilogy' and Botticelli's 'Birth of Venus'. The girls' depictions were done in pure comic book style, and working on their faces to make them look as close as possible to the real people was a lot of fun. I wish more bands would ask me for that!"

Guitarist Romana states: "We are happy and proud to announce the new album already and show you the terrific cover art! We have grown together as a team and have evolved our sound to the next level, the Witches 2021 are heavier and more epic than ever! So is the cover: Claudio Bergamín's amazing art is the perfect reflection of the record: icy, mystical, timeless and powerful! Please meet the The Witch Of The North and fall in love with our evolution!“

The pre-order for The Witch Of The North will start on March 19. Stay tuned for more news soon.

Tracklisting:

"Winter's Wrath"

"The Witch Of the North"

"Tainted Ritual"

"We Stand As One"

"Flight Of The Valkyries"

"The Circle Of Five"

"Lady Of The Woods"

"Thrall"

"Omen"

"Nine Worlds"

"For Eternity"

"Dragon's Dream"

"Eternal Frost"

(Photo - Line Hammett)