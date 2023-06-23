BURNING WITCHES Unleash "Evil Witch" Official Live Performance Video

Swiss heavy metal unit Burning Witches have unleashed a brand new official live performance video for “Evil Witch”, off of their fresh fifth studio album and Napalm Records debut, The Dark Tower, which dropped last month. The album has already received great attention from critics and fans alike and was peaking at #3 on the official Swiss album charts.

Old school heavy metal influences are strong on the blazing witchcraft anthem “Evil Witch”. The epic video gives a taste of what is to be expected when the Witches take the stage.

Check out the video below

Judas Priest founding member, songwriter and guitarist, K.K. Downing, recently announced that KKs Priest will perform a string of UK dates in October, with support from Paul Di'Anno & Burning Witches.

Burning Witches guitarist Romana Kalkuhl comments: “I am overjoyed to share the stage with this legends! Also the fact, that Tim “Ripper” Owens is one of my absolute favorite singers makes this UK tour even more exciting for me. Since I was a little kid, I was listening to both bands, Maiden & Priest. It is Heavy Metal education somehow, so we are super thrilled to be a part of the legacy of these outstanding musicians! We will storm the stages in the UK with great joy and a big dose of euphoria - see you soon metalheads!”

Tour dates:

October

7 - Birmingham, England - O2 Institute

8 - Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3

10 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

11 - Manchester, England - O2 Ritz

12 - London, England - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire