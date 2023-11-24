BURNING WITCHES Vocalist LAURA GULDEMOND Shares Cover Of ALICE COOPER Classic "Poison" (Video)

Burning Witches vocalist Laura Guldemond has shared a cover of the Alice Cooper classic "Poison" via her official YouTube channel. Check it out below.

Burning Witches unleashed their fifth studio album, The Dark Tower, on May 5 via Napalm Records. On fifteen energetic tracks, Burning Witches ring the bells for a midnight mass in smoky-warm bars. “World On Fire” first gets the listener’s pulse pumping due to the rising tension of flashy guitar work, before melodic six-string solos unite with unbeatable guitar onslaughts and sophisticated drum attacks - underlining conjuring vocal lines that call out for an evening zombie dance! Restless and intense, the fierce women of Burning Witches shred their instruments on The Dark Tower like no other, but with the soft mid-tempo track “Tomorrow”, the witches settle down to gather their strength for just a moment. Bittersweet melodies float up to the sky like weightless feathers, carrying a message of five confident women. Ready again to gradually increase the tempo, “Heart Of Ice” and “Arrow Of Time” ensnare with extravagant guitar tapping and heroic vocals by Laura, while “The Lost Souls” merges devilish staccato and legato riffs, creating an ominous atmosphere amid the bewitching screams of the five Swiss enchantresses. With their new studio album, Burning Witches not only bring back the glory days of heavy metal, but push it beyond - trapping the soul of each listener with energetic performances on The Dark Tower.

The Dark Tower tracklisting:

"Rise Of Darkness"

"Unleash The Beast"

"Renegade"

"Evil Witch"

"World On Fire"

"Tomorrow"

"House Of Blood"

"The Dark Tower"

"Heart Of Ice"

"Arrow Of Time"

"Doomed To Die"

"Into The Unknown"

"The Lost Souls"

“The Dark Tower” video:

"Unleash The Beast"

Lineup:

Laura Guldemond - Vocals

Romana Kalkuhl - Guitars

Courtney Cox – Guitars (stand in/special guest)

Larissa Ernst - Guitars

Jeanine Grob - Bass

Lala Frischknecht - Drums