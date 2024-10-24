BURNING WITCHES Vocalist LAURA GULDEMOND Shares Video For Cover Of "Nymphetamine Fix" By CRADLE OF FILTH

Laura Guldemond, vocalist for Swiss heavy metal force Burning Witches, has shared a video performance of the Slayer classic, "Raining Blood".

Compare with the original, which has been viewed over 82 million times on YouTube:

Burning Witches cannot be stopped. After winning over American audiences earlier this year on their support run with the mighty KK's Priest, the blazing quintet returns for a US headline tour this fall.

Featuring support on select dates from Graveshadow, the tour kicks off in Hollywood, California on October 24 and hits several major markets, ending in Satellite Beach, Florida on November 15. Tickets for all dates are on sale now, head here for more information.

Says the band: “We are stoked to continue our conquest of the USA with this new tour leg through the Western and Southern states! America has treated us so amazingly since our first shows - we feel deeply connected with the country of Rock N Roll! Our run in July was so overwhelming, we are looking forward to new adventures in October! See you soon again, ‘Merica!”

Tour dates:

October

24 - Hollywood, CA - The Whisky

25 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post*

26 - Fresno, CA - Fulton 55

27 - Morro Bay, CA - The Siren*

29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Leatherheads*

30 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater*

31 - Denver, CO - HQ Live*

November

2 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd*

3 - Glendale, AZ - 44 Sports Grill and Nightlife*

6 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar and Grill

8 - San Antonio, TX - Fitzgerald's

10 - Dallas, TX - Sundown at Granada Theater

11 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Midtown

13 - Buford, GA - 37 Main

15 - Satellite Beach, FL - Wynfields

* with Graveshadow

Lineup:

Laura Guldemond - Vocals

Romana Kalkuhl - Guitars

Courtney Cox - Guitars

Jeanine Grob - Bass

Lala Frischknecht - Drums